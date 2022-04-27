Take a look at the next section of the new Lossie Bridge being put in place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The next section of the new East Beach Bridge in Lossiemouth has been successfully installed.

The project was delayed on Tuesday after it became clear the crane set-up was too short, but is now back on track.

Teams worked throughout the day to prepare the bridge for the new installment, which has now been completed.

Crowds gathered around the beach to watch as a large crane lifted the next part of the bridge into place.

Today’s section is the second of four pieces of bridge which are all to be in place by Friday. If all goes to plan, it is hoped the completed bridge will open to the public by May 18.

It is hoped that the reopening of the bridge should boost the local economy after it was found the former bridge’s closure in 2019 has cost the local area £1.5m annually in visitor spend.