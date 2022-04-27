Take a look at the next section of the new Lossie Bridge being put in place By Lauren Robertson April 27, 2022, 4:59 pm The second section of the bridge was installed on Wednesday. Picture by Sandy McCook. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The next section of the new East Beach Bridge in Lossiemouth has been successfully installed. The project was delayed on Tuesday after it became clear the crane set-up was too short, but is now back on track. Teams worked throughout the day to prepare the bridge for the new installment, which has now been completed. Crowds gathered around the beach to watch as a large crane lifted the next part of the bridge into place. Today’s section is the second of four pieces of bridge which are all to be in place by Friday. If all goes to plan, it is hoped the completed bridge will open to the public by May 18. It is hoped that the reopening of the bridge should boost the local economy after it was found the former bridge’s closure in 2019 has cost the local area £1.5m annually in visitor spend. Picture by Sandy McCook Picture by Sandy McCook Picture by Sandy McCook Picture by Sandy McCook Picture by Sandy McCook Picture by Sandy McCook Picture by Sandy McCook Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Lossie Bridge works hit by delays as longer crane brought in to assist Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms Work finally begins on Lossiemouth’s new East Beach Bridge First pieces of new Lossiemouth bridge arrive on lorries ahead of construction beginning