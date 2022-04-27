Take a look at the next section of the new Lossie Bridge being put in place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Moray

Take a look at the next section of the new Lossie Bridge being put in place

By Lauren Robertson
April 27, 2022, 4:59 pm
The second section of the bridge was installed on Wednesday. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The next section of the new East Beach Bridge in Lossiemouth has been successfully installed.

The project was delayed on Tuesday after it became clear the crane set-up was too short, but is now back on track.

Teams worked throughout the day to prepare the bridge for the new installment, which has now been completed.

Crowds gathered around the beach to watch as a large crane lifted the next part of the bridge into place.

Today’s section is the second of four pieces of bridge which are all to be in place by Friday. If all goes to plan, it is hoped the completed bridge will open to the public by May 18.

It is hoped that the reopening of the bridge should boost the local economy after it was found the former bridge’s closure in 2019 has cost the local area £1.5m annually in visitor spend. 

