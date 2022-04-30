Best pictures from the return of the Junior Highland Games at Gordonstoun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Moray

Best pictures from the return of the Junior Highland Games at Gordonstoun

By Ellie Milne
April 30, 2022, 6:03 pm
The school's pipe band leads the contestants onto the field. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
The Junior Highland Games have returned to Gordonstoun for the first time in three years.

The 30th Games were held at the sports grounds of the junior school on Saturday bringing together teams from the local area.

The event, which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, ran from 11am to 5pm with an opening ceremony at midday.

Many school pupils and their families turned out to take part and watch the sporting activities, including tossing the caber, tug o’ war and the slippery pole.

The junior competitors also took part in a Highland dancing display, as well as a piping and drumming competition.

All of the proceeds made from the event will be donated to two Moray-based charities – SurfABLE Scotland and Loch Park Day Centre.

The Chieftain of the Games for 2022 was Project Wingman co-founder Emma Henderson MBE.

Pictures from the event show children from schools across Moray and further afield taking part in activities while families watch on.

The Junior Highland Games 2022

The Gordonstoun pipe band performed at the opening ceremony. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Pupils, including those from St Sylvester’s RC Primary School, took part in the event. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media.  
Pupils from Applegrove Primary and Gordonstoun School taking part in the Junior Highland Games. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
The Gordonstoun pipe band led the contestants onto the field. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Emma Henderson MBE was Chieftain of the Games. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Dancers Molly Smith of Cairnie, Lucy Grant of Dufftown and Laura Smith of Cairnie performed while Fiona Caldwell played the pipes. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Loli Wan of Gordonstoun defeats Layla Rankin of New Elgin Primary School in their heat of the Slippery Pole competition. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Pupils from Hopeman Primary School compete in the tug o’ war. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Children took part in a range of events. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Many schools were represented at the Junior Highland Games. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Kenny Stewart, chairman of the Highland Games Committee, Emma Henderson MBE, chieftain of the games, and Cath Lyall, head of the junior school. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
Children watching the Highland Games events. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 
The Junior Highland Games were held on Saturday on the Gordonstoun school grounds. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media. 

