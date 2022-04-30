Best pictures from the return of the Junior Highland Games at Gordonstoun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Junior Highland Games have returned to Gordonstoun for the first time in three years.

The 30th Games were held at the sports grounds of the junior school on Saturday bringing together teams from the local area.

The event, which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, ran from 11am to 5pm with an opening ceremony at midday.

Many school pupils and their families turned out to take part and watch the sporting activities, including tossing the caber, tug o’ war and the slippery pole.

The junior competitors also took part in a Highland dancing display, as well as a piping and drumming competition.

All of the proceeds made from the event will be donated to two Moray-based charities – SurfABLE Scotland and Loch Park Day Centre.

The Chieftain of the Games for 2022 was Project Wingman co-founder Emma Henderson MBE.

Pictures from the event show children from schools across Moray and further afield taking part in activities while families watch on.

