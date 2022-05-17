Elgin Academy partially closed following fire evacuation on Monday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin Academy remains closed to S1-3 pupils today following a full evacuation on Monday morning.

A spokesman from the fire service confirmed it had received reports of a fire inside the school building just after 9am.

Though the fire was dealt with by just after 9.30am, pupils had to be sent home from school due to reported water damage.

Support services were then called in to restore power and ICT systems to the school.

Pupils in S4-6 who are currently sitting exams were able to return to school during the afternoon and are able to do so again today so as to not interrupt their assessments.

A reminder to all S4-6 pupils that school is open today for pupils sitting SQA exams. Good luck to all candidates sitting their Spanish exam today.#teamEA Posted by Elgin Academy on Tuesday, 17 May 2022

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said the following on Monday after the fire: “Following a fire evacuation this morning, pupils from Elgin Academy have been sent home and all families have been notified.

“The school will continue to keep families notified and we thank the staff for a safe and efficient evacuation, and the emergency services for their response.”