Extra childcare hours could be on offer to Moray parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Extra childcare hours could be on offer to Moray parents

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Extra childcare hours could be on offer at six Moray Council nurseries.
Extra childcare hours could be on offer at six Moray Council nurseries.

Parents could soon have the option of topping up childcare hours at some Moray Council nurseries.

The move is expected to generate tens of thousands of pounds for the local authority.

But it will not be enough to plug the £3.3million gap in its early learning and childcare budget.

A trial held at Linkwood nursery in Elgin offering extra hours to families is expected to raise around £1,500 over a two-and-a-half month period.

There are plans to roll out the offer to parents at five other nurseries.

Extra hours will boost coffers

Three and four-year-olds as well as eligible two-year-olds are entitled to 1140 free hours of childcare a year.

Proposals going to education, children’s and leisure services committee on Wednesday ask that extra hours continue to be offered at Linkwood, and extended to families at Seafield in Elgin, Lady Cathcart in Buckie, Lhanbryde, Cullen and Pilmuir in Forres.

An hourly fee of £4.75 rising to £5 between 5-6pm is suggested.

The trial at Linkwood began on April 18 this year and brought in £256.50 that month, with £570 expected for May and a further £684 in June.

Eight of the council’s 24 nurseries offer year round care. The others operate during term time.

£3.3m shortfall in early learning budget

A study showed parents were not using the nurseries at Millbank in Buckie or the one in Aberlour during school holidays.

If approved by councillors next week, officers will begin work to revert them to term time opening.

In her report early years service manager Hazel Sly said: “The option to offer top up hours at local authority year round services aims to provide a more flexible option of wrap around childcare for parents and carers of pre-school children, whilst also generating income for the council.

“Although the initial projected income from Linkwood nursery is not a substantial amount, when factored in an additional six settings providing this offer a steadier stream of income generation is anticipated.”

If approved the additional hours offer is not expected to incur any extra cost to the council, as the six nurseries are already staffed from 8am to 6pm.

Hours could be cut at Millbank and Aberlour nurseries

The £3.3m shortfall in the early years and childcare budget has been caused by higher then anticipated demand for free nursery places.

This along with increasing costs associated with children needing additional support and higher hourly payments for external childcare providers, accounts for around £1.9 million.

Combined with a £1.4m drop in the Scottish Government grant for Moray following changes to the funding formula, it adds up to £3.3m.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]