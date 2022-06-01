Vicki Butler-Henderson: Royal seal of approval for Range Rover reliability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Royal seal of approval for Range Rover reliability

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
June 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
As we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty’s ability to mix horsepower has never waned in those 70 years.

At this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show she arrived on four wheels, courtesy of Land Rover’s finest Range Rover, to spend a day amongst four legs.

The British-based car brand has been a constant part of her time on the throne.

A trusted vehicle

The Land Rover was five years old when the Queen was crowned.

The first Land Rover was four years old when Elizabeth became the Queen, and she would have to wait another 18 years before the comparatively luxurious Range Rover was born.

The Royal Family had a few of those very first Rangies, and the ensuing models are now as familiar a sight as Corgis around the Queen – and it’s not too difficult to understand why.

The Queen driving her Range Rover is a familiar sight.

I’ve had a Range Rover pretty much all of my life, starting with Dad’s original 3-door that worked hard on the farm before being brushed down for the school run.

Today, I own a near-20-year-old one and despite the wear and tear from the children and the dogs, it still makes me feel like I’m being chauffeured home, even when I’m doing the driving.

The design of all cars has remained pretty much as it was when the Mini was popular 70 years ago – four wheels, a box on top, and a circle to steer things with. What has dramatically changed, though, is what powers them.

With the new electric version, that special connection between the car and the driver is muted

MINI’s current owner, BMW, has just put its much-admired high-performance ‘M’ badge onto an electric car for the first time.

Called the i4 M50, its figures are worthy of a top performing family machine – torque is almost 800Nm, 62mph happens in under 4 seconds, and it has a starting price of around £65,000.

M badge given the electric treatment

The BMW i4 M50.

However, while the electric motors definitely add some spark to each punch of the throttle, some of the M’s soul has been removed.

I usually fizz with excitement when I drive an M car – M3, M4 or M5 – as their alert handling keeps me on my toes.

But with the new electric version, that special connection between the car and the driver is muted, and it’s not as light on its toes round the bends, either – both essential M ingredients.

Perhaps we should look deeper into the Queen’s garage for the perfect example of four wheels that are as quiet as an electric car and just as clean with emissions – the Gold State Coach.

She could even badge it M for Majesty…

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

