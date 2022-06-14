‘Not one penny’ of regeneration cash for fragile communities spent in Moray, says Elgin councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Not one penny’ of regeneration cash for fragile communities spent in Moray, says Elgin councillor

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith believes Moray has missed out on £4 million of regeneration funding.
Moray has missed out on up to £4 million to help fragile communities, according to one councillor.

Labour member for Elgin North Sandy Keith was speaking at a corporate services committee meeting this week.

He said that “not one penny” from the Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund has been spent in the area.

The fund opened eight years ago.

Members agreed Moray Council should apply for £4.5 million on behalf of three charities for projects in Speyside, Lossiemouth and Forres.

Local authorities must make the bids.

£4.5m bid for community projects

Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust wants to build a camp site just outside Tomintoul.

The total cost is expected to be just over £1.76 million, with a bid of £1.2 million being made to the regeneration fund.

Lossie 2-3 Group is looking to take on the former Warehouse Theatre in the town to create a wellbeing hub.

Services provided will include childcare, parenting skills and mental health care.

A 25-year lease and planning permission are already in place along with £50,000.

An application of £300,000 will be made to cover the rest of the costs.

Forres Area Community Trust already owns the town hall after a successful community asset transfer.

Moray Council will lead bids for a camp site at Tomintoul, childcare and wellbeing centre in Lossiemouth and the redevelopment of Forres Town Hall.

The group wants £3 million from the fund to transform the hall into a mixed use, sustainable, accessible venue. It would provide performance space, community and visitor information, hot-desking, employment and training opportunities.

It is expected to cost a total of £3.74 million.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith felt if funding had been based on population, millions of pounds could already be benefiting communities across Moray.

He said: “I wonder if there’s been a missed opportunity here.

“There’s been nine funding rounds since 2014 and somewhere of £209.3 million available for distribution.

Not a penny of £209m regeneration cash spent in Moray

“In Moray we’ve received nothing, not one penny.

“A funding distribution model could have seen £3.5-£4 million for Moray.

“I wish these projects well, but we need assurances going forward that Moray will be listened to.”

He called for the political leadership of the council to raise the issue with Scottish Government and Cosla.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe praised the work of the Lossie 2-3 Group. He called them the town’s  “backbone”.

Fund tackles inequality and supports growth

Graham Leadbitter, SNP councillor for Elgin South, said the Tomintoul and Glenlivet group had taken “enormous steps forward” since their formation. He wished them and the other groups well with the application.

Run in partnership with Cosla, the fund aims to tackle inequality and support growth in disadvantaged communities across Scotland.

The deadline for applications is June 17.

If successful the Moray bids will go to a second stage in October. They will announce final decisions in January.

