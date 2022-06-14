‘Not one penny’ of regeneration cash for fragile communities spent in Moray, says Elgin councillor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray has missed out on up to £4 million to help fragile communities, according to one councillor.

Labour member for Elgin North Sandy Keith was speaking at a corporate services committee meeting this week.

He said that “not one penny” from the Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund has been spent in the area.

The fund opened eight years ago.

Members agreed Moray Council should apply for £4.5 million on behalf of three charities for projects in Speyside, Lossiemouth and Forres.

Local authorities must make the bids.

£4.5m bid for community projects

Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust wants to build a camp site just outside Tomintoul.

The total cost is expected to be just over £1.76 million, with a bid of £1.2 million being made to the regeneration fund.

Lossie 2-3 Group is looking to take on the former Warehouse Theatre in the town to create a wellbeing hub.

Services provided will include childcare, parenting skills and mental health care.

A 25-year lease and planning permission are already in place along with £50,000.

An application of £300,000 will be made to cover the rest of the costs.

Forres Area Community Trust already owns the town hall after a successful community asset transfer.

The group wants £3 million from the fund to transform the hall into a mixed use, sustainable, accessible venue. It would provide performance space, community and visitor information, hot-desking, employment and training opportunities.

It is expected to cost a total of £3.74 million.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith felt if funding had been based on population, millions of pounds could already be benefiting communities across Moray.

He said: “I wonder if there’s been a missed opportunity here.

“There’s been nine funding rounds since 2014 and somewhere of £209.3 million available for distribution.

Not a penny of £209m regeneration cash spent in Moray

“In Moray we’ve received nothing, not one penny.

“A funding distribution model could have seen £3.5-£4 million for Moray.

“I wish these projects well, but we need assurances going forward that Moray will be listened to.”

He called for the political leadership of the council to raise the issue with Scottish Government and Cosla.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe praised the work of the Lossie 2-3 Group. He called them the town’s “backbone”.

Fund tackles inequality and supports growth

Graham Leadbitter, SNP councillor for Elgin South, said the Tomintoul and Glenlivet group had taken “enormous steps forward” since their formation. He wished them and the other groups well with the application.

Run in partnership with Cosla, the fund aims to tackle inequality and support growth in disadvantaged communities across Scotland.

The deadline for applications is June 17.

If successful the Moray bids will go to a second stage in October. They will announce final decisions in January.