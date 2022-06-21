Tug o’ war team’s determination won’t be frayed this Highland Games season despite dwindling numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Tug o’ war team’s determination won’t be frayed this Highland Games season despite dwindling numbers

By Lauren Robertson
June 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 11:47 am

It is one of Scotland’s most iconic tests of strength.

The tug o’ war has been a staple at sports days and community events, and always draws in the crowds at Highland Games up and down the country.

But the centuries-old challenge could soon fall from the events programme, as teams are struggling to recruit numbers.

In 2019, the Grampian Highland Games Association agreed to reduce the size of teams from eight to six to ensure the contests could continue.

Even with that leeway, teams are struggling to attract new members. The Elgin team are one of just four that regularly compete at the games now – and sometimes, get default points for being the only entry.

The team trains by pulling a weighted barrel up a pulley. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Could you be part of the team?

It is by no means an easy sport. Preparing a tug o’ war team for the Highland Games involves hours of brutal training, ice skates without the skate part and handfuls of sticky resin.

Training starts with the team coating their hands in a sticky mix of resin – this helps them grip the thick rope and avoid rope burn.

They then work together to pull a weighted barrel up a pulley which is easily two storeys tall. Once it reaches the top, it is held then lowered to halfway, then back up, on repeat until you can see arms beginning to shake.

Halfway through the two-hour session, it’s time for two teams to go head to head.

Live reporter Lauren Robertson was put through her paces at the Elgin tug o’ war training session. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

As soon as the referee drops their arms, it’s game on, and the sheer tension on either side of the rope can be felt immediately.

Though it may seem like all it takes to triumph in a tug o’ war is brute strength, there is a lot of technique involved.

Teams must try their best to lie back with the rope and keep their arms as straight as possible – the second you bend with the rope, it’s game over.

Big boots – often ice skates with the blades removed – are also key in digging your heels into the ground and hauling over your competition.

The session was led by Keith Bell. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media

‘Severe lack of competition’

Jamie Wiseman runs the Elgin tug o’ war team and has been competing in the sport since he was 11 having watched his dad and uncles do it all his life.

He said the team is struggling with dwindling numbers and that, even before the pandemic, the number of teams competing each year declines.

There used to be nearly 10 tug o’ war teams in the north and north-east of Scotland, but there are now only four who compete in the games “at best”.

Elgin tug o’ war team in action at the 2018 Tomintoul Games. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Mr Wiseman said this has an impact on the team and that, at many Highland Games, they will be awarded default points as the only team that has turned up.

“It’s good to be back at the games, but there’s a severe lack of competition,” he said.

“Once you get that win at the games, the buzz doesn’t seem to go away, but that’s hard to actually do.”

The Elgin team has been forced to focus more on representing Scotland at nationwide competitions, as they allow them to do “more tug o’ war in one weekend than (they) get at home all year.”

Tug o’ war training under way in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Get involved

Mr Wiseman wants to encourage others to join their local tug o’ war team to bring some life back into the sport in the Highlands and Grampian.

Other than improving their fitness, he highlighted the other benefits of the sport.

He said: “There’s a big social side to it. We’ve made friends for life in the team, we’ve also got friends in other teams.

“It’s also about keeping fit and winning a medal, everyone likes a medal.”

To get involved, contact Mr Wiseman on the Elgin tug o’ war team Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]