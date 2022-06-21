Burst water main under A96 near Lhanbryde forces road to be closed until Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Burst water main under A96 near Lhanbryde forces road to be closed until Thursday

By Ellie Milne
June 21, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 7:15 pm
Scottish Water crews at the scene. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Scottish Water crews at the scene. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been closed in Moray for up to three days due to extensive damage caused by a burst water main.

Scottish Water began work on fixing the leak on Tuesday with temporary traffic lights initially put up east of Lhanbryde to keep the traffic moving.

However, the damage caused has proved worse than initially feared, meaning a road closure is necessary to fix it – forcing road users on a 10-and-a-half mile detour.

Subsidence has been detected where the main burst. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is understood the burst water main has eroded soil underneath the road with signs of “sinking” already evident on both sides of the carriageway.

Scottish Water crews have already turned off the supply in the affected pipe but need to dig up the carriageway to carry out repairs.

The A96 between Lhyanbryde and Mosstodloch is closed, with a diversion in place along the B9103 and B9105 via Inchberry.

Scottish Water will be on site near Threaplands Garden Centre this evening and on Wednesday to complete the “challenging” repair, with the road expected to be shut until Thursday afternoon.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “Our team has been working on site since yesterday seeking to locate and repair a burst water main beneath the A96.

“We have made efforts to keep the road open using traffic lights, but the location of the burst and its impact on the structure of the road mean that this is no longer possible.

Vehicles struggles to pass on the detour. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“A diversion has been established to redirect A96 traffic via Inchberry. We would like to apologise to local residents and other road users for the delays this will cause.

“We would encourage people to plan their journeys, allow extra time and consider alternative routes where possible.”

Customers in the area are warned they may experience “lower than normal” water pressure or interruptions to their supply.

Scottish Water crews have been working at the scene since Tuesday. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been closed near Lhanbryde. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

