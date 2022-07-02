Lossiemouth man traced ‘safe and well’ following police appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been traced safe and well in Lossiemouth following a police appeal.

Officers attended the Seatown area, near East Bridge, after receiving reports of concern for a man at around 8.50am this morning.

However, there was no trace of him when they arrived.

Police appealed to the public for any information about his whereabouts and have now confirmed he has been found.