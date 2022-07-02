Lossiemouth man traced ‘safe and well’ following police appeal By Ellie Milne July 2, 2022, 2:05 pm Updated: July 2, 2022, 4:02 pm The man was in the sea near Lossiemouth East Bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been traced safe and well in Lossiemouth following a police appeal. Officers attended the Seatown area, near East Bridge, after receiving reports of concern for a man at around 8.50am this morning. However, there was no trace of him when they arrived. Police appealed to the public for any information about his whereabouts and have now confirmed he has been found. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old boy from Peterhead Police plea for help after body found in water at Glencoe Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen man Martin Andrew Youngson Three vehicles involved in crash on A93 at Aboyne