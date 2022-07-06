Ethical Standards complaint about new Moray Council convener ‘dismissed at an early stage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ethical Standards complaint about new Moray Council convener ‘dismissed at an early stage’

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
July 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 11:59 am
A complaint about the conduct of councillor Marc Macrae was dismissed at an early stage. Picture by JASON HEDGES
A complaint about the conduct of councillor Marc Macrae was dismissed at an early stage. Picture by JASON HEDGES

Moray Council says it can neither “confirm nor deny” whether any complaints were made about the conduct of new convener Marc Macrae.

However, the Ethical Standards Commissioner’s office has stated they received one.

We submitted Freedom of Information requests to the local authority and the commissioner’s office.

We asked if there had been any complaints made about the behaviour of the Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde between May 2017 and spring this year.

The requests were made after Frank Brown, a former Tory councillor for Elgin North and colleague of Mr Macrae, said he was not a fit and proper person to hold the role of civic head of the local authority following complaints about his conduct.

Mr Brown raised his concerns with the party locally.

Not in the public interest

In a statement, Mr Macrae spoke of one incident stating he was not proud of his actions. He had immediately apologised.

The convener will face a vote of no confidence at a meeting of the full council in August.

In their response to the FoI the local authority said: “In accordance with Section 18 of the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002, we neither confirm nor deny if such information is held.”

The council felt “if it were held” the information may be exempt under sections forbidding personal information being released and that it would prejudice effective conduct of public affairs.

However in their reply the ethical standards office said: “I can confirm that we received one complaint about Cllr Macrae.”

They said this was “dismissed at an early stage”.

Freedom of Information requests were sent to Moray Council and the Ethical Standards Commissioner’s office.

As well as the personal information exemption, the ethical standards office felt if the information was released it could prejudice investigations into future complaints. This is because people would be less likely to come forward if they thought their concerns could be made public.

Neither authority believes it is in the public interest to release the information.

The ethical standards commissioner’s office investigates complaints about the behaviour of councillors, MSPs, board members of public bodies and lobbyists.

It encourages fairness, good conduct and transparency in public life.

Mr Macrae became civic head of the council in May, and is part of a minority Conservative administration.

‘Dismissed at an early stage’

Ten councillors, eight SNP and two independents, have put their names to a motion of no confidence in the convener.

There are 26 seats on Moray Council with the Conservatives forming the largest group with 11 councillors.

The SNP have eight elected members, there are three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat.

