Woman, 82, in life-threatening condition following A96 Brodie crash

An 82-year-old woman is in a critical condition following a two-car crash.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near Brodie, at about 3pm.

A red Citroen C1 and red Kia Soul collided.

The driver of the Citroen, an 83-year-old man, was seriously hurt. His 82-year-old passenger is in a life-threatening condition. Both were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The 69-year-old driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the Citroen was travelling east and the Kia west.

The A96 was closed for seven hours while collision investigators examined the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward – particularly those who stopped to help the occupants of both vehicles, but left before police arrived.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the collision are continuing and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the two vehicles prior to the collision to speak to police.

“We are also looking to trace a number of people who stopped immediately after the collision and provided assistance to the occupants of both vehicles. They left prior to our arrival and I would ask them to get in touch quoting incident number 2039 of 11 July 2022.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.