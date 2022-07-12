Woman, 82, in life-threatening condition following A96 Brodie crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman, 82, in life-threatening condition following A96 Brodie crash

By Shona Gossip
July 12, 2022, 11:27 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 12:47 pm
The scene between two vehicles in Brodie, Moray yesterday.
An 82-year-old woman is in a critical condition following a two-car crash.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near Brodie, at about 3pm.

A red Citroen C1 and red Kia Soul collided.

The driver of the Citroen, an 83-year-old man, was seriously hurt. His 82-year-old passenger is in a life-threatening condition. Both were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The 69-year-old driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the Citroen was travelling east and the Kia west.

The A96 was closed for seven hours while collision investigators examined the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward – particularly those who stopped to help the occupants of both vehicles, but left before police arrived.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the collision are continuing and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the two vehicles prior to the collision to speak to police.

“We are also looking to trace a number of people who stopped immediately after the collision and provided assistance to the occupants of both vehicles.  They left prior to our arrival and I would ask them to get in touch quoting incident number 2039 of 11 July 2022.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

