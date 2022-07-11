Three taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 near Brodie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Brodie.

The road has been shut to all traffic since 3.15pm on Monday.

Traffic Scotland has said road users should follow the signed diversion and expect longer journey times.

Brodie Castle is one of the most popular castles in the north-east and is located not far from the crash.

The fire service were not at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Monday, July 11, officers attended a two-vehicle road crash near Brodie Country Fayre, Forres.

“Three people, a man from one car, and a man and woman from the second car, have all been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

“No details on injury or condition at this time.”

The road reopened at 10.45pm.