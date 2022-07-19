Countdown on for return of Speyfest – as organisers vow to do founder James Alexander ‘proud’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hugely popular festival will make an “emotional” return this weekend.

Speyfest will bring a host of traditional and Celtic musical talent to the town of Fochabers from Friday to Sunday.

Organisers are keen the 2022 festival is bigger and better than ever to make its 25th year all the more special – and a fitting tribute for founder James Alexander.

Mr Alexander – a mainstay of the festival and an accomplished fiddler himself – died earlier this year after braving fighting against illness.

He was described as an “advocate and ambassador” for traditional music his whole life.

Continuing his legacy through Speyfest will be a priority for organisers, and this year’s line up of the Red Hot Chili Pipers, Skerryvore, Duncan Chishol and Milne’s High School Fiddlers will do just that.

Over its 25-year history, the festival has grown from a 300-person event in a tent into an internationally-recognised celebration of traditional music with 1,500 attendees.

‘We aspire to do him proud with an incredible lineup for Speyfest 2022.’

Speyfest Association chairwoman Ashleigh MacGregor said: “This year’s festival will be an emotional one as we make our long-awaited return and also stage the first Speyfest since the passing of our dear friend and founder, James Alexander.

“The impact James had on all of us through his love of music and his incredible talent is hard to express.

“James was a celebrated musician, well-known as the frontman of the Fochabers Fiddlers and his undeniable Celtic flair.

“This year, we aspire to do him proud with an incredible lineup for Speyfest 2022, and we hope to emulate his passion for Celtic music and culture over the course of the weekend.

“On the last day of the festival, some of James’ closest musical colleagues, including Charlie McKerron, Douglas Lawrence, Paul Anderson and Gregor Borland, will pay tribute to him by sharing some of the musical numbers they played together over the years.

“It is sure to be an emotional but very beautiful performance that honours this great man.”

To find out more about the Speyfest 2022 line-up click here.