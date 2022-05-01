Tributes paid to Speyfest founder and music stalwart James Alexander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tributes paid to Speyfest founder and music stalwart James Alexander

By Lauren Taylor
May 1, 2022, 10:19 pm
James Alexander MBE, founder of Speyfest, has died. Picture by Daneil Forsyth.
Tributes have poured in for the founder of a popular Moray music festival and renowned fiddler who “bravely fought” an illness.

James Alexander was described as a “dear friend” and a “great and humble man” following the announcement of his death.

Mr Alexander founded Speyfest 25-years-ago to showcase the very best in traditional and Celtic music and remained the long-term chairman of the group.

The Speyside musical stalwart also formed the Fochabers Fiddlers and taught in Moray for nearly 40 years, inspiring generations of young people to pick up a fiddle.

In a Facebook post confirming his death, organisers of Speyfest sent condolences to his loved ones and wrote: “The impact James’ love for music has had on all of us cannot be understated. He leaves a lasting legacy as a talented musician, teacher, mentor and friend to many and will be sorely missed.

“We have no doubt that the passion, skills, and joy he has shared with those around him will be felt and treasured for many, many years to come.”

An ‘advocate and ambassador’ for traditional music

Dozens of people, including pupils and admirers have since shared their condolences and memories of Mr Alexander, who has been hailed by many as a “true gentleman” and a talented musician who “inspired many young lives”.

Fiona Leith wrote on Facebook: “What a sad loss. His influence on local musicians is such a legacy. My heart goes out to them all.”

Ian Gordon commented: “Sad news indeed. A huge loss to the music community and everyone who knew James. A very talented man.”

Sarah Hassan shared: “He was so supportive to me as a young fiddle player growing up. Even though I wasn’t a Fochabers fiddler he used to always give me lots of support and advice at competitions, concerts and ceilidhs.

“Thinking of his family and friends and sending lots of love.”

Gael Gordon described him as a “tremendous advocate and ambassador for the ‘Music o’ Spey'”.

Mo Stephen said: “Was so sad to hear the loss of James Alexander. His music will live on in the hearts of all his pupils. Thoughts go out to all his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Musician leaves a ‘legacy’

Organisers of the Keith TMSA Festival have also paid tribute to Mr Alexander in a Facebook post.

Mr Alexander playing at Speyfest in 2018. Picture by Daniel Forsyth.

The post reads: “All of us at Keith Festival are very saddened to hear that James Alexander has passed away.

“James was a great supporter of our own festival having appeared with The Fochabers Fiddlers a number times.

“Our hearts go out to all of James’ family and friends and to our pals at Speyfest.

“What a legacy James leaves. He’ll be sadly missed.”

MSP Richard Lochhead has also shared his “deepest condolences”.

He said: “James was a friend to me and a friend and an inspiration for so many. I and everyone who had the privilege to know James will sorely miss him. An outstanding musician, teacher and wonderful man.”

The organisers of Speyfest have announced they will plan a “fitting tribute” for Mr Alexander as part of the festival’s 25th-anniversary edition.

