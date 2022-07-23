Bingo loving Buckie care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bingo loving Buckie care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

By Lauren Taylor
July 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Bella Jorgenson celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends. Picture by Netherha Care Home.

A Buckie care home resident celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Isabella Jorgenson, better known as Bella, was joined by friends and family after staff at the Netherha Care Home threw her a birthday party.

A card from the Queen took pride of place for Bella and dozens of friends took to Facebook to wish her a happy birthday.

Bella enjoyed a beautiful birthday cake and her card from the Queen took pride of place. Supplied by Netherha Care Home.

She was born on July 20, 1922, at Seatown in Buckie and was one of Isabella and John Murray’s eight children.

Bella was a fish worker and married Kinud Erik Jorgenson in June 1942.

The couple had three children – a daughter and two sons – and subsequently went on to have five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed taking holidays with her grandchildren and loved visiting Florida, Canada, and Denmark – her husband’s home country which played an important role in her life.

Now, Bella loves playing bingo and spending time with her friends and family.

She attended a daycare service at Netherha for a number of years and has been a resident at the care home for the past three years.

Activities coordinator Caroline Cameron said: “We had a lovely day celebrating Bella’s 100th birthday.

“We love having her at Netherha and talking to her about her family and her memories of Denmark and the many other parts of the world she visited.”

