Bingo loving Buckie care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

A Buckie care home resident celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Isabella Jorgenson, better known as Bella, was joined by friends and family after staff at the Netherha Care Home threw her a birthday party.

A card from the Queen took pride of place for Bella and dozens of friends took to Facebook to wish her a happy birthday.

She was born on July 20, 1922, at Seatown in Buckie and was one of Isabella and John Murray’s eight children.

Bella was a fish worker and married Kinud Erik Jorgenson in June 1942.

The couple had three children – a daughter and two sons – and subsequently went on to have five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed taking holidays with her grandchildren and loved visiting Florida, Canada, and Denmark – her husband’s home country which played an important role in her life.

Now, Bella loves playing bingo and spending time with her friends and family.

She attended a daycare service at Netherha for a number of years and has been a resident at the care home for the past three years.

Activities coordinator Caroline Cameron said: “We had a lovely day celebrating Bella’s 100th birthday.

“We love having her at Netherha and talking to her about her family and her memories of Denmark and the many other parts of the world she visited.”