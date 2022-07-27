‘Unfortunate’ road closure near Dufftown Highland Games will still go ahead despite community concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Unfortunate’ road closure near Dufftown Highland Games will still go ahead despite community concerns

By Lottie Hood
July 27, 2022, 7:47 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 8:54 am
Parkmore Bridge near Dufftown is currently closed for "essential" works. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Parkmore Bridge near Dufftown is currently closed for "essential" works. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Moray Council has told local communities that Parkmore Bridge will remain closed during Dufftown Highland Games despite ongoing concerns.

The bridge located between B9014 Keith road is scheduled to be closed for nearly four weeks.

However, many residents in the area have raised concerns about the impact on visitors to the Dufftown Highland Games on July 30 in the area.

Local MSPs wrote to Moray Council but were told there was “no scope” to reopen the road for the weekend. MSP Richard Lochhead said it can only be hoped the effect of the closure on the games is “limited”.

⚠ Road closure – B9014 Dufftown to Keith ⚠⛔ Due to masonry repair works at Parkmore Bridge📆 25 July – 19 August🏅…

Posted by Moray Council on Tuesday, 19 July 2022

‘Essential works’ must be done during summer

The bridge is due to be closed from July 25 to August 19 for much-needed masonry works being carried out.

While Moray Council admitted the timing of the works was “unfortunate”, it was scheduled during the summer months to avoid prolonged transport problems for schools and commuters.

In response to MSPs Douglas Ross and Mr Lochhead voicing residents’ worries, Debbie Halliday, acting transportation manager, said the concerns had been noted.

Many are worried the bridge closure will have a negative affect on this year’s Dufftown Highland Games. Picture by Jason Hedges.

In a letter, she added: “However the works at the bridge have been timed to take place during the school summer holidays to avoid more significant prolonged delays that would affect school transport and commuters.

“The works are essential structural repair works which must be done during warm/dryish weather. The works will take three to four weeks and therefore need to start before the weekend of the games.

“The road will be closed to accommodate scaffolding as well as to provide safe working space for the contractors.

“There is no scope to re-open the road on the day of the games.”

Ms Halliday said the timing was “unfortunate” but that diversions would be in place and additional social media posts would publicise them in the run up to the event.

‘Concerns will remain’

MSP Douglas Ross. Picture by Sandy McCook.

MSP Douglas Ross said with many visitors coming to Dufftown for the games, the closure could cause “unnecessary problems”.

He said: “Unfortunately, the roads department have stated that this is not possible due to a number of factors, but diversions will be well sign-posted and they will use their social media channels to alert people that they will have to take an alternative route.

“Although I understand the council have a small window to carry out these works, the games have been planned for some time, and the council are well aware, so it’s a shame that they couldn’t have mitigated for this.”

Posting on social media with a similar update, Mr Lochhead said: “I appreciate this is not the response the local community was looking for and concerns will remain about the impact on the games.

MSP Richard Lochhead. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“We can only hope that any affect on this year’s event is limited.

“After the disruption of the last few years I know everyone wants to ensure their success and I’m certain the community will turn out in big numbers to show their support.”

Visitors travelling from the south are being encouraged to use other roads such as the A920 Huntly road while visitors from north or west should not be affected.

People driving from Keith and nearby areas should follow the signed diversions in place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]