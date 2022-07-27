‘Unfortunate’ road closure near Dufftown Highland Games will still go ahead despite community concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has told local communities that Parkmore Bridge will remain closed during Dufftown Highland Games despite ongoing concerns.

The bridge located between B9014 Keith road is scheduled to be closed for nearly four weeks.

However, many residents in the area have raised concerns about the impact on visitors to the Dufftown Highland Games on July 30 in the area.

Local MSPs wrote to Moray Council but were told there was “no scope” to reopen the road for the weekend. MSP Richard Lochhead said it can only be hoped the effect of the closure on the games is “limited”.

⚠ Road closure – B9014 Dufftown to Keith ⚠⛔ Due to masonry repair works at Parkmore Bridge📆 25 July – 19 August🏅… Posted by Moray Council on Tuesday, 19 July 2022

‘Essential works’ must be done during summer

The bridge is due to be closed from July 25 to August 19 for much-needed masonry works being carried out.

While Moray Council admitted the timing of the works was “unfortunate”, it was scheduled during the summer months to avoid prolonged transport problems for schools and commuters.

In response to MSPs Douglas Ross and Mr Lochhead voicing residents’ worries, Debbie Halliday, acting transportation manager, said the concerns had been noted.

In a letter, she added: “However the works at the bridge have been timed to take place during the school summer holidays to avoid more significant prolonged delays that would affect school transport and commuters.

“The works are essential structural repair works which must be done during warm/dryish weather. The works will take three to four weeks and therefore need to start before the weekend of the games.

“The road will be closed to accommodate scaffolding as well as to provide safe working space for the contractors.

“There is no scope to re-open the road on the day of the games.”

Ms Halliday said the timing was “unfortunate” but that diversions would be in place and additional social media posts would publicise them in the run up to the event.

‘Concerns will remain’

MSP Douglas Ross said with many visitors coming to Dufftown for the games, the closure could cause “unnecessary problems”.

He said: “Unfortunately, the roads department have stated that this is not possible due to a number of factors, but diversions will be well sign-posted and they will use their social media channels to alert people that they will have to take an alternative route.

“Although I understand the council have a small window to carry out these works, the games have been planned for some time, and the council are well aware, so it’s a shame that they couldn’t have mitigated for this.”

Posting on social media with a similar update, Mr Lochhead said: “I appreciate this is not the response the local community was looking for and concerns will remain about the impact on the games.

“We can only hope that any affect on this year’s event is limited.

“After the disruption of the last few years I know everyone wants to ensure their success and I’m certain the community will turn out in big numbers to show their support.”

Visitors travelling from the south are being encouraged to use other roads such as the A920 Huntly road while visitors from north or west should not be affected.

People driving from Keith and nearby areas should follow the signed diversions in place.