Elgin Community Council forbidden from using local authority’s new £70k microphones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Elgin Community Council forbidden from using local authority’s new £70k microphones

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
July 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 12:18 pm
Elgin Community Council held their monthly meetings in Moray Council headquarters for 18 years before Covid rules forced them online.
Elgin Community Council held their monthly meetings in Moray Council headquarters for 18 years before Covid rules forced them online.

A Moray community council has lost its home – because it is banned from using the local authority’s microphones.

Elgin Community Council met once a month in the Moray Council chamber to discuss important local issues.

The pandemic forced them to move online, but now they are ready to meet face-to-face once again.

They had assumed they would be able to return to the chamber, a venue they have used since 2002 for meetings.

But although they are still technically free to use the chamber, they are not allowed to use the council’s new £70,000 hybrid IT system.

This makes it impossible to hear.

Instead, community council meetings are currently being held in the lounge at Elgin Town Hall, which the group has to pay for.

They was no fee for using the local authority’s room.

Forbidden from using £70k IT system

While the group is allowed to use the chamber for meetings, they are forbidden from using the microphones.

But acoustics in the room are poor if the audio equipment is not on, making meeting in the chamber impractical.

The local authority says the system needs to be observed when running, and it is unable to “resource” its use by the group.

Funding for the £70,000 hybrid system came from Covid recovery money granted to the local authority by the Scottish Government.

Chairman of the community council Alastair Kennedy said: “The council chambers is the easiest place to run a meeting especially if there’s a lot of people.

Chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy.

“It is disappointing that we’re not able to return because the community council has been using the chamber since 2002.

“We were able to use the old system before. Maybe we’re too stupid to use this one.”

A meeting of the Joint Community Councils of Moray scheduled for next month to be held in the chamber, has now been moved online.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “The system requires to be set-up and monitored during its use and the council cannot resource this.”

The hybrid system was installed earlier this year to allow people to attend meetings in person or virtually.

Covid recovery money

Councillors agreed last year for Covid recovery money to be used for it.

The new model replaces the old sound system, which had been in use for more than 15 years but was incompatible with holding hybrid meetings.

As well as hosting committee meetings, the chamber is also used for staff training.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]