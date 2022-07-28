Angus Peter Campbell: Local people lose their voice without regional journalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion Columnists

Angus Peter Campbell: Local people lose their voice without regional journalism

By Angus Peter Campbell
July 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 2:56 pm
You wouldn't steal a newspaper - would you? (Photo: sebra/Shutterstock)
You wouldn't steal a newspaper - would you? (Photo: sebra/Shutterstock)

I don’t think I’ve ever stolen from a shop.

Except maybe once, from Woolworths in Stornoway, when I picked up one of the pick-and-mix sweeties as I was wandering round doing my shopping and scoffed it before I got to the till.

Oh, and when our youngest son was in his pushchair, we used to let him grab a soft roll at the first aisle of the local supermarket which kept him quiet until we got all the groceries. So that, by the time we got to the checkout, the staff would have had to X-ray him to find any evidence of the theft.

I’m not sure why I just don’t go round stealing from shops. I don’t think it’s the security or that bleep thing that goes off at the door if you’ve taken something (inadvertently?) without paying for it.

I think it’s just my upbringing, where was I taught not only Thou Shalt Not Steal as a commandment, but the reason for not stealing: you were taking something that belonged to someone else. Something they’d worked hard for.

And, yet, folk expect to read this column – this newspaper – for free online, and object if it’s behind what’s called a “paywall”. Just like a loaf of bread or a pint of milk or a litre of petrol…

Algorithmic corporate power masquerades as freedom

The fault, dear reader, is not in our stars, but in ourselves. Or at least in the internet. For, the worldwide web, despite all its benefits, has helped create a world where global algorithmic corporate power masquerades as freedom. As if there was such a thing as a free lunch: it all comes at an advertiser’s price.

What “freedom of access” has done is given companies like Google and Amazon and Meta and others access to your living room and kitchen and bedroom and wallet and desires and hopes and fears and ambitions, with the promise that they will, magically, fulfil some of these dreams while emptying your purse. Do I really need that new iPhone subscription…?

The internet has changed a lot about the way we live (Photo: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock)

We are, of course, tempted into the lair by attractive offers. Free internet or access for a month, and then you can opt out. If you remember, or if you’re not hooked by then.

Not every company can afford to compete with these mega-giants, who can afford to give free offers while raking it in elsewhere. Newspapers, and especially regional newspapers – like all local businesses – get caught in the commercial crossfire and have suffered terribly over the past decade or so.

Paywalls aren’t an offence against liberty

You can shrug your shoulders and scoff and say: “So what?” Well, I’ve been long enough around journalism to know both its benefits and its faults. Far too often, it has been London-centric or Glasgow-centric or even Inverness-centric but, at their best, local newspapers give local communities an essential voice.

This newspaper is a good example. There may have been an apocryphal day when it was so parochial that it reported on the drowning of a poor north-east loon on the Titanic, but these days the north-east is everywhere. Or nowhere, drowned by the global babble.

People have become used to clicking a mouse and getting “free” access to information. Whether it’s true or false is immaterial. So, they object when they are suddenly met by a paywall, as if it’s an offence against individual liberty.

Has the journalist and columnist and writer and researcher not spent hours (sometimes a lifetime) on the topic? What price hard-earned knowledge, and experience and skill? What price knowing the difference between Gàidhlig and Gaeilge?

Writers need to eat

Maybe expertise doesn’t matter anymore. Was not that what Michael Gove said last year? We don’t need experts.

Liz Truss’s opinion is as regal as Liz Windsor’s. Though I still prefer to see a nurse or a doctor rather than the local spey-wife when it comes to medical matters. As I prefer to travel on a bus driven by a qualified driver rather than by any random passenger who’s sitting next to me.

I know it’s about choice: some prefer tea to coffee, some The Wall Street Journal to The Press and Journal

So, my dear people. This is the message: the labourer is worth his wages. Whether she or he is digging a ditch, or flying an aeroplane, or serving at the shop till, or writing a column in a newspaper.

The writer needs to eat, just as the road-builder does. The journalist as well as the judge has to pay a rent or mortgage, and feed the dog and buy bread.

I know it’s about choice: some prefer tea to coffee, some The Wall Street Journal to The Press and Journal. Just don’t expect the former to cover the Turra Show or the splendid occasion that is the Camanachd Cup Final.

Go on, be organic and support local produce. Subscribe to this splendid newspaper and help sustain local news, local jobs, good writing and plain, old-fashioned honesty.

Angus Peter Campbell is an award-winning writer and actor from Uist

Tags

