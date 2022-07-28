Sewage works at River Spey near Craigellachie found to be operating normally after concerns raised

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Water has found no issues following concerns raw sewage was being expelled from a pipe into the River Spey.

Operational staff attended the site near the Craigellachie Bridge after concerns were raised with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

During the inspection, teams found the sewage treatment works to be operating normally.

Although there were no sewage treatment issues, staff found low water levels at the River Spey.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman confirmed: “Sepa contacted us yesterday seeking confirmation the sewage treatment works at Craigellachie was operating normally.

“Scottish Water operational staff attended the site and found no issues at the works but advised of low river levels.”

Sepa confirmed the works are functioning normally and explained it is “permitted discharge of treated sewage”. The company has stressed it is not raw sewage being expelled into the water, and it has been “treated”.

A spokeswoman for Sepa said: “Sepa has not received any reports from members of the public regarding potential pollution of the River Spey at Craigellachie. Concerns about sewage from an outfall at this location were brought to our attention by the Press and Journal on Tuesday 26 July.

“A Sepa officer contacted Scottish Water to investigate. It was confirmed the sewage treatment works is operating as normal, with analysis of their water samples verifying this. We are therefore satisfied only a permitted discharge of treated sewage effluent is entering the watercourse – not raw sewage.”

Sandy Scott, chairman of the Spey Fishery Board, claimed the pipe has been pouring pollution “constantly” since at least July 16.

This raised concerns for the plants and wildlife that live in the river, including Atlantic salmon and brown trout, which are already in danger due to environmental pressures.

The river is also popular with fishermen and kayakers, particularly in the warmer weather.

Low water levels

A previous report released in 2019 by Sepa, who inspected the Craigellachie site rated the site as “excellent” for compliance with licence requirements to maintain water quality.

Following record-high temperatures and dry weather, areas of the north-east were raised to Moderate levels of water scarcity.

A spokeswoman for Sepa explained the River Spey was under Alert level for water scarcity, which could mean the treated discharge is more noticeable. She added the recent heavy rainfall has helped improve the river flow.

Anyone concerned about potential pollutionshould contact Sepa as soon as possible so we teams can investigate and take appropriate action.

People can report 24 hours a day, seven days a week online or by calling the Sepa Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.