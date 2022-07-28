Sewage works at River Spey near Craigellachie found to be operating normally after concerns raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sewage works at River Spey near Craigellachie found to be operating normally after concerns raised

By Lauren Taylor
July 28, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 4:09 pm
Concerns were raised near the Craigellachie bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Concerns were raised near the Craigellachie bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Scottish Water has found no issues following concerns raw sewage was being expelled from a pipe into the River Spey.

Operational staff attended the site near the Craigellachie Bridge after concerns were raised with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

During the inspection, teams found the sewage treatment works to be operating normally.

Although there were no sewage treatment issues, staff found low water levels at the River Spey.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman confirmed: “Sepa contacted us yesterday seeking confirmation the sewage treatment works at Craigellachie was operating normally.

“Scottish Water operational staff attended the site and found no issues at the works but advised of low river levels.”

Sepa confirmed the works are functioning normally and explained it is “permitted discharge of treated sewage”. The company has stressed it is not raw sewage being expelled into the water, and it has been “treated”.

A spokeswoman for Sepa said: “Sepa has not received any reports from members of the public regarding potential pollution of the River Spey at Craigellachie. Concerns about sewage from an outfall at this location were brought to our attention by the Press and Journal on Tuesday 26 July.

“A Sepa officer contacted Scottish Water to investigate. It was confirmed the sewage treatment works is operating as normal, with analysis of their water samples verifying this. We are therefore satisfied only a permitted discharge of treated sewage effluent is entering the watercourse – not raw sewage.”

Spey Fishery Board says the pipe has been expelling sewage into the River Spey since at least July 16. Picture supplied by Spey Fishery Board.

Sandy Scott, chairman of the Spey Fishery Board, claimed the pipe has been pouring pollution “constantly” since at least July 16.

This raised concerns for the plants and wildlife that live in the river, including Atlantic salmon and brown trout, which are already in danger due to environmental pressures.

The river is also popular with fishermen and kayakers, particularly in the warmer weather.

Low water levels

A previous report released in 2019 by Sepa, who inspected the Craigellachie site rated the site as “excellent” for compliance with licence requirements to maintain water quality.

Following record-high temperatures and dry weather, areas of the north-east were raised to Moderate levels of water scarcity.

A spokeswoman for Sepa explained the River Spey was under Alert level for water scarcity, which could mean the treated discharge is more noticeable. She added the recent heavy rainfall has helped improve the river flow.

Anyone concerned about potential pollutionshould contact Sepa as soon as possible so we teams can investigate and take appropriate action.

People can report 24 hours a day, seven days a week online or by calling the Sepa Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

