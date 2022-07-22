Water in short supply in Aberdeenshire, say Sepa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Water in short supply in Aberdeenshire, say Sepa

By Lauren Taylor
July 22, 2022, 1:40 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 3:34 pm
People enjoying cooling off in the River Dee at Potarch as temperatures soar across Aberdeenshire. Picture by Wullie Marr
Following a week of record-high temperatures and dry weather, the north-east remains at an increased risk of water scarcity.

A report from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), issued today, says most of the east coast is now at alert level or levels that are so scarce they are described as “moderate”.

Temperatures in Aberdeenshire hit as high as 31C over the past week. The dry, hot weather has led to low river levels in the area.

The River Don area has been raised to moderate scarcity.

Seaton Park lies on the edge of the River Don, which is ranked at moderate scarcity. Picture by DC Thomson

Last month, areas in the east were raised to alert level, with the agency warning that water scarcity would be a “growing threat” if the dry weather continued.

Advice has been issued to businesses that remove water to only do so when “absolutely necessary” in areas of moderate scarcity.

Operations should be staggered and water removal should be carried out at night. The volume of water removed or the duration of work should also be reduced.

Some businesses are being urged to suspend abstractions temporarily.

Sepa has warned if the water scarcity risk reaches significant further restrictions on water removal will be considered.

‘A very real threat’

Sepa is monitoring the situation and coordinating steps to manage water resources in line with Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan.

Jennifer Leonard, Sepa’s senior water and land manager, said: “Water scarcity is a very real threat as a result of climate change. It is also the result of long-term weather deficit and below-average rainfall, and although some rain is forecast, it is unlikely there will be enough to improve conditions.”

She explained Sepa plans to work with businesses to plan water usage to preserve the vital resource. This will protect Scotland’s rivers and lochs but also minimise business risks as well.

Ms Leonard added: “In the meantime, we stand ready to offer advice and support to businesses affected by the current conditions.

“Whilst our first aim is always to help people do the right thing, we can hold to account those who deliberately fail to comply with their legal responsibilities when abstracting water from the environment.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

