‘Starting a new tradition’: Cabrach Picnic and Games returns after 87-year hiatus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The famed Cabrach Picnic and Games has returned to Moray for the first time in 87 years.

More than 200 people gathered for the event on Sunday to enjoy food and drink, Highland dancing and a range of traditional sporting activities.

The Cabrach was once home to a thriving community but has faced depopulation and decline over the years.

Today, fewer than 100 people reside there.

With the aim of revitalising and uniting the community, The Cabrach Trust decided to bring back the once popular picnic and games event this year.

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of The Cabrach Trust, said: “We were delighted with the turnout and the feelgood factor that was so evident among those in attendance.

“The aim of our charity is to breathe life back into the Cabrach after decades of depopulation so we are delighted to have delivered the return of The Cabrach Picnic and Games.

“The event ran annually from 1877 to 1935, except for a short break during World War One, and is a key part of the Cabrach’s fascinating history.

“It is rewarding to pay homage to this iconic event, and to start a new tradition that we hope will endure in the coming years.”

Breathing new life into the area

Those in attendance took part in taster sessions with Charlie Murray, the president of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, and watched performances from The Alison Gordon School of Dance.

Guided walks and local produce were also available for people to enjoy.

Sunday’s event is just a small part of the trust’s plans to “breathe new life” into the rural community – which is famed for its role in the birth of malt whisky.

Multi-million pound funding was previously announced for The Cabrach Distillery and Heritage Centre, and the trust also runs a Rural Skills Hub which combines workshops and events focused on the skills and crafts traditionally practiced throughout Moray.

Earlier this year, hundreds of people visited the area to enjoy a new walking trail and learn about the development plans.

The Cabrach Discovery Trail provides opportunities to engage with nature through activities such as bird watching in a custom-made bird hide on the banks of the River Deveron and pond-dipping in two new nature ponds.