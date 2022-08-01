‘Starting a new tradition’: Cabrach Picnic and Games returns after 87-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Starting a new tradition’: Cabrach Picnic and Games returns after 87-year hiatus

By Ellie Milne
August 1, 2022, 10:11 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 8:56 am
Attendees took art in a range of fun activities including the tug o' war. Picture by Peter Jolly.
The famed Cabrach Picnic and Games has returned to Moray for the first time in 87 years.

More than 200 people gathered for the event on Sunday to enjoy food and drink, Highland dancing and a range of traditional sporting activities.

The Cabrach was once home to a thriving community but has faced depopulation and decline over the years.

Today, fewer than 100 people reside there.

With the aim of revitalising and uniting the community, The Cabrach Trust decided to bring back the once popular picnic and games event this year.

There was a picnic and games for guests to enjoy. Picture by Peter Jolly

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of The Cabrach Trust, said: “We were delighted with the turnout and the feelgood factor that was so evident among those in attendance.

“The aim of our charity is to breathe life back into the Cabrach after decades of depopulation so we are delighted to have delivered the return of The Cabrach Picnic and Games.

“The event ran annually from 1877 to 1935, except for a short break during World War One, and is a key part of the Cabrach’s fascinating history.

“It is rewarding to pay homage to this iconic event, and to start a new tradition that we hope will endure in the coming years.”

Some of the Highland dancers performing on Sunday. Picture by Peter Jolly

Breathing new life into the area

Those in attendance took part in taster sessions with Charlie Murray, the president of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, and watched performances from The Alison Gordon School of Dance.

Guided walks and local produce were also available for people to enjoy.

Sunday’s event is just a small part of the trust’s plans to “breathe new life” into the rural community – which is famed for its role in the birth of malt whisky.

Multi-million pound funding was previously announced for The Cabrach Distillery and Heritage Centre, and the trust also runs a Rural Skills Hub which combines workshops and events focused on the skills and crafts traditionally practiced throughout Moray.

Around 200 people gathered for the event. Picture by Peter Jolly

Earlier this year, hundreds of people visited the area to enjoy a new walking trail and learn about the development plans.

The Cabrach Discovery Trail provides opportunities to engage with nature through activities such as bird watching in a custom-made bird hide on the banks of the River Deveron and pond-dipping in two new nature ponds.

