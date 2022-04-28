Cabrach Trust aims to open new whisky distillery next summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity aims to open a new distillery and heritage centre at a Moray farm next summer to help revive Cabrach.

In December, the Cabrach Trust revealed plans worth in the region of £3.5m to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

The organisation has already pledged to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period.

Like many rural communities, the Cabrach has suffered a decline, with fewer than 100 people now calling it home.

Hopes for opening next summer

Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie hopes the new distillery, which is expected to attract around 12,000 visitors a year, can become operational by the end of next summer.

A new access road is currently being built at the distillery site which will be useful for both delivery lorries and coaches carrying visitors.

Two outbuildings have also been demolished to make way for a carpark.

This new distillery will produce 140,000 bottles a year with profits being reinvested into the revival of the Cabrach.

This will be followed by a visitor centre and café.

Mr Christie explained: “We hope to have the distillery operational by next summer.

“We are unsure on any specific dates whether it will be in early or late summer.

“We are confident we will make that timeline.

“It is getting really exciting, especially as the distillery is the major project which will boost our mission to revive Cabrach.

“It will be great to show the community that progress is being made as in the past we have been guilty of talking too much about the project without making real progress.”

What is the latest on progress at the Cabrach whisky distillery?

He added: “Right now, a new junction and access is being built as well as a new car park.

“The road, is due to be completed in around 10 weeks.

“Once we finish these parts, we will start repairs to the 19th century steading that will house our heritage centre and the creation of a reception and retail space.

“There will be a future extension to support a small community bistro.”

Cabrach Discovery Trail to open this weekend

Meanwhile, the Cabrach discovery trail will be officially opened on Saturday by Maureen Sheed, the eldest member of the Cabrach’s oldest family and Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andy Simpson.

The 1.24 mile long walk is beside the River Deveron.

Already a few ponds have been dug to attract wildlife.

Meanwhile, the trail is set to feature a wildflower meadow after Alford School pupils’ seed planting efforts.

Many saplings have been planted beside the river and a spot has been marked out for a nature hide which opens up opportunities for stargaxing and a space for artists.

Mr Christie added: “I think, since lockdown, more and more people are beginning to see the benefits of the outdoors.

“It will be great to see people enjoy the nature trail.

“A lot of work has gone into the trail.”

Saturday’s Cabrach Trust open day at Inverharroch farm starts at 11am