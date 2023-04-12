RAF Lossiemouth reservist to raise funds in honour of 80th anniversary of daring Dambusters Raid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A RAF Lossiemouth reservist is preparing to take part in a fundraiser to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid.

Former squadron commander Clive Mitchell is gathering keen cyclists to participate in a ride, raising funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The event pays homage to the members of the RAF’s 617 Squadron, who targeted three dams in Germany’s Ruhr Valley on May 16, 1943.

Also known as the Dambusters Raid, the operation was high risk, dropping the newly-developed bouncing bomb at a low altitude.

Of the 133 men that participated in the raid, 80 lost their lives and their sacrifice is memorialised in the annual Dambusters Ride.

Mr Mitchell, 59, is going further this year by taking on another fundraising effort by running more than 60 miles alongside his team of former 617 Squadron pilots.

‘Raise funds and mark this momentous anniversary’

Having been stationed to serve his country during the Gulf War and around the world, Mr Mitchell knows how hard military service can impact people and their families.

In honour of the 617 Squadron, he aims to raise £617, which will support the welfare needs of the RAF Family.

“Myself and the team are all on the wrong side of 50 but we all feel like it’s important to raise funds and mark this momentous anniversary.

“Some of us are even braving a marathon the week after the ride and are competing in the Cairngorm to Coast hike and bike event to raise further funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund.”

“The RAF Benevolent Fund is a cause I regularly support as it provides meaningful assistance to veterans and those still serving. I can guarantee that all my training and sweat is worth the hard work.”

The Dambusters Ride consists of a heritage ride in Lincolnshire, on May 13 and a virtual ride on May 20-21.