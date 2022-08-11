Moray Pride: People are being attacked because of their identity, councillor claims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People who identify as LGBTQ+ are being targeted verbally and physically a councillor has said.

The comments were made by Moray Council’s equalities champion Juli Harris at a meeting this week.

It comes as the SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, supported by Green member for Forres Draeyk van der Horn, gained unanimous support from other councillors for Moray’s first Pride day.

The event will take place in Elgin on September 3 with speeches and a parade from the town centre to Cooper Park where there will be entertainment and competitions.

Ms Harris said there were problems facing members of the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

Verbal and physical abuse

She said: “People are still being attacked verbally and physically because of their identity.”

Ms Harris added being targeted had an impact on young people being able to come out, with many choosing to leave the area because of negative attitudes towards them.

Mr van der Horn said: “As an out queer man this motion is very close to my heart.

“For many, they do not feel accepted to love or experience love.

“This must change.”

Unanimous support for first Moray Pride day

He added recent figures showed young members of the LGBT+ community were twice as likely to contemplate suicide than their straight counterparts, with increased incidents of self harm.

Councillors backed the Pride in Moray event. They also recognised the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas – especially younger people.

More information on the event is available on Pride in Moray’s Facebook page and website.