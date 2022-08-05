Members of Moray Council call on the body to officially back first LGBTQI+ Pride event in the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Members of Moray Council call on the body to officially back first LGBTQI+ Pride event in the region

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 5:53 pm
Moray's first Pride parade will take place in Elgin next month.
Moray's first Pride parade will take place in Elgin next month.

Moray Council is being asked to support the first Pride day to take place in the area.

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk van der Horn and SNP member for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris have put forward a motion at a meeting next week seeking backing for the event.

They are calling on members to get behind the Pride in Moray event on September 3, and recognise the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas especially younger people.

Mr van der Horn has been involved in organising Pride events across the world and was keen to get behind efforts to hold one in Moray

He said: “Kids are still finding it difficult to come out.

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn. Picture by Jason Hedges

“People are much more supportive but I still think we’ve a long way to go, not just in Scotland but around the world.

“Pride came out of protest in New York.

“And we’re standing on the shoulders of people like Alan Turing, who was chemically castrated because he was gay.

“Our rights are interlinked, we only need to look at America to see women lose their right to have a say over their own bodies.

“It reminds us to be watchful.”

He added Pride was also celebration for the LGBTQ+ community.

SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris.

Ms Harris, who is the council’s equalities champion, said: “This is the first Pride event in Moray and we should be supporting it.

“We need to make sure the community is treated with fairness and respect.

“It’s important to recognise the challenges people face including young people living in rural areas, and make sure access to events and facilities is available to all.”

Pride in Moray will be held in Elgin on the first Saturday in September.

It begins at 1pm in the town centre with speeches, then a parade will make its way along the High Street and across to Cooper Park via the cathedral.

Events in the park included musical entertainment, a pet show and a competition to find Moray’s drag idol.

‘Our rights are interlinked’

Celebrations at the park conclude at 7.45pm and will move to Elgin City Football Club where a ticketed after party will be held.

More information is available on Pride in Moray’s Facebook page and website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from News

Sign up for our new-look daily newsletter to get a message from the editor on the day's biggest stories directly in your inbox.
How to get our new-look daily newsletter straight to your inbox
0
Big Brother 2003 winner Cameron Stout after his Big Brother victory. Pic: PA
Cameron Stout on Big Brother's return: 'I entered as a joke and never thought…
0
A rider is given a prize at Turriff Show. Picture by Scott Baxter
GALLERY: A Royal time celebrated at Turriff Show
Jota celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.
Aberdeen fan view: Further evidence why loaning players from rivals is a self-limiting policy
1
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a gangster granny and hot tub crime machine
Orkney community fridge
Second Orkney community fridge project opens in Stromness - will others now follow?
0
Police were called to River Street, Brechin. Image: Google
Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat
Street newsstand with saleswoman selling newspapers and magazines, man buying and woman reading fresh news.
Readers' Ombudsman: Charting the way forward to ensure trust in journalism
0
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.
Society Awards 2022 gets nod from Scottish Parliament
Scotland's single use plastic ban
Scotland's single-use plastics ban to finally take full effect next month
0

More from The Press & Journal

Zoey Clark after her 400m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark makes 400m final at Commonwealth Games
Leighton Clarkson in action for England U20 against Poland U20.
Aberdeen closing in on loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson
Ian Spink of Arbroath with his Original Smokies from Arbroath. Picture by Sandy McCook
GALLERY: Our best pictures from The Moy Country Fair's return in 2022
0
Korea's In Gee Chun leads at halfway at Muirfield.
AIG Women's Open: Muirfield's sting in the tail leaves In Gee Chun the halfway…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Inchgarth foodbank partnership Picture shows; Inchgarth foodbank partners. Aberdeen. Supplied by The Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland Date; Unknown
New role at Inchgarth foodbank in Aberdeen aims increase reach to fight cost of…
0
Turriff Cottage Hospital. Photo: Google Maps
Turriff public meeting to address fears of 'critical pressure' on healthcare services
0