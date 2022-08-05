Members of Moray Council call on the body to officially back first LGBTQI+ Pride event in the region

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council is being asked to support the first Pride day to take place in the area.

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk van der Horn and SNP member for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris have put forward a motion at a meeting next week seeking backing for the event.

They are calling on members to get behind the Pride in Moray event on September 3, and recognise the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas especially younger people.

Mr van der Horn has been involved in organising Pride events across the world and was keen to get behind efforts to hold one in Moray

He said: “Kids are still finding it difficult to come out.

“People are much more supportive but I still think we’ve a long way to go, not just in Scotland but around the world.

“Pride came out of protest in New York.

“And we’re standing on the shoulders of people like Alan Turing, who was chemically castrated because he was gay.

“Our rights are interlinked, we only need to look at America to see women lose their right to have a say over their own bodies.

“It reminds us to be watchful.”

He added Pride was also celebration for the LGBTQ+ community.

Ms Harris, who is the council’s equalities champion, said: “This is the first Pride event in Moray and we should be supporting it.

“We need to make sure the community is treated with fairness and respect.

“It’s important to recognise the challenges people face including young people living in rural areas, and make sure access to events and facilities is available to all.”

Pride in Moray will be held in Elgin on the first Saturday in September.

It begins at 1pm in the town centre with speeches, then a parade will make its way along the High Street and across to Cooper Park via the cathedral.

Events in the park included musical entertainment, a pet show and a competition to find Moray’s drag idol.

‘Our rights are interlinked’

Celebrations at the park conclude at 7.45pm and will move to Elgin City Football Club where a ticketed after party will be held.

More information is available on Pride in Moray’s Facebook page and website.