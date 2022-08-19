uPVC windows approved for listed building in Findochty conservation area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
uPVC windows approved for listed building in Findochty conservation area

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 9:03 am
Members of the Moray local review body voted in favour of granting an appeal to install uPVG windows in a C listed building on Findochty conservation area.
Councillors have given the go-ahead for uPVC windows to be installed in a C-listed building in a conservation area.

The application for a property on Burnside Street in Findochty had already been rejected. This was because the material proposed was not in keeping with the building, not compliant with Historic Environment Scotland advice and would not preserve and enhance the character of the area.

But at a meeting of the Moray local review body this week, the majority of members went against officer recommendations to refuse. They granted the application on appeal.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross felt other houses in the area had uPVC windows. He said a “coach and horses” had been driven through the local authority’s policies.

He said: “The problem is we have a climate emergency within the area, and we also have an emergency in terms of people’s finances.

“It seems it’s four times the amount of money to replace the windows with sash and case.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

“It’s all very well for the government to say we have conservation areas, but there has to be money to match that.

“We need grants for people to do this work and at present there are no grants.

“To me this is about fairness. Is it fair that a family has to have this financial burden at this time when all around them others have not complied with the policy?”

He put forward a motion to approve the appeal as an acceptable departure from policy. He said other buildings in the area had uPVC windows and there was little compliance.

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren agreed with Mr Ross.

She said: “I think this is a case where we would have benefited from going on a site visit, seeing the conservation area and how policy has been ignored.

‘This is about fairness’

“So many other properties in the area have not complied, and because there has been so little enforcement they don’t have to remove their uPVC double glazing and revert to wooden sash and case windows.”

Conservative member for Forres Paul McBain raised the point the Findochty windows being replaced were not wooden but made of aluminium.

Chairman of the meeting Marc Macrae felt a precedent had already been set with so many neighbouring properties already having uPVC windows.

He accepted the situation with other houses in the area were unknown.

But he added: “We seem to have a policy that targets the honest person who asks the council, but rewards the person who doesn’t.”

SNP councillor for Heldon and Laich Neil Cameron felt he was in a quandary. He said comments made about climate change and the cost of living crisis were valid.

He said: “I call upon this administration to do something about the planning policies to make sure that people who want to install uPVC windows which today are much more efficient, better looking and aesthetic than 20 30 years ago.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith. Picture by Jason Hedges

“It’s up to this administration to give planning officers the power to do what we’re trying to tell them to do in this meeting.”

He was advised officers were looking at the conservation area policies. They would be debated for the next local development plan.

‘Scottish Government needs to come up with the goods’

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith said: “The policy has been adopted by the council and the listing is in place.

“The policies are quite clear whether we like it or not.

“I’m sure the previous council must have given great consideration to these particular policies. Some of the people sitting in this room were on the previous council and were content to have these policies in place.

“If we’re to have these conservation areas then the Scottish Government needs to come up with the goods, in terms of making sure there’s a proper grants system.”

He proposed an amendment to uphold the original decision, and was seconded by Mr Cameron.

Members voted by five to two in favour of approving the appeal with one abstention.

Tags

Conversation

