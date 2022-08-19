uPVC windows approved for listed building in Findochty conservation area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have given the go-ahead for uPVC windows to be installed in a C-listed building in a conservation area.

The application for a property on Burnside Street in Findochty had already been rejected. This was because the material proposed was not in keeping with the building, not compliant with Historic Environment Scotland advice and would not preserve and enhance the character of the area.

But at a meeting of the Moray local review body this week, the majority of members went against officer recommendations to refuse. They granted the application on appeal.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross felt other houses in the area had uPVC windows. He said a “coach and horses” had been driven through the local authority’s policies.

He said: “The problem is we have a climate emergency within the area, and we also have an emergency in terms of people’s finances.

“It seems it’s four times the amount of money to replace the windows with sash and case.

“It’s all very well for the government to say we have conservation areas, but there has to be money to match that.

“We need grants for people to do this work and at present there are no grants.

“To me this is about fairness. Is it fair that a family has to have this financial burden at this time when all around them others have not complied with the policy?”

He put forward a motion to approve the appeal as an acceptable departure from policy. He said other buildings in the area had uPVC windows and there was little compliance.

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren agreed with Mr Ross.

She said: “I think this is a case where we would have benefited from going on a site visit, seeing the conservation area and how policy has been ignored.

‘This is about fairness’

“So many other properties in the area have not complied, and because there has been so little enforcement they don’t have to remove their uPVC double glazing and revert to wooden sash and case windows.”

Conservative member for Forres Paul McBain raised the point the Findochty windows being replaced were not wooden but made of aluminium.

Chairman of the meeting Marc Macrae felt a precedent had already been set with so many neighbouring properties already having uPVC windows.

He accepted the situation with other houses in the area were unknown.

But he added: “We seem to have a policy that targets the honest person who asks the council, but rewards the person who doesn’t.”

SNP councillor for Heldon and Laich Neil Cameron felt he was in a quandary. He said comments made about climate change and the cost of living crisis were valid.

He said: “I call upon this administration to do something about the planning policies to make sure that people who want to install uPVC windows which today are much more efficient, better looking and aesthetic than 20 30 years ago.

“It’s up to this administration to give planning officers the power to do what we’re trying to tell them to do in this meeting.”

He was advised officers were looking at the conservation area policies. They would be debated for the next local development plan.

‘Scottish Government needs to come up with the goods’

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith said: “The policy has been adopted by the council and the listing is in place.

“The policies are quite clear whether we like it or not.

“I’m sure the previous council must have given great consideration to these particular policies. Some of the people sitting in this room were on the previous council and were content to have these policies in place.

“If we’re to have these conservation areas then the Scottish Government needs to come up with the goods, in terms of making sure there’s a proper grants system.”

He proposed an amendment to uphold the original decision, and was seconded by Mr Cameron.

Members voted by five to two in favour of approving the appeal with one abstention.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE