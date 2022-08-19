Rugby competition winners Ellon treated to visit from Scotland internationals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Ellon rugby player Emma Wassell returned to her roots at the weekend as she was joined by fellow Scotland internationals Sarah Bonar, Jamie Bhatti and former international Jim Hamilton in a visit to her former club.

Royal Bank RugbyForce ambassador Caroline Blair was also in attendance at Ellon, who were one of two winners of the national competition which supports clubs across the country with funding, training and guidance to connect to their local community.

Ellon were awarded the top prize for their efforts in promoting sport and active lifestyles in Aberdeenshire, as well as encouraging their youth players to develop their confidence in leadership on and off the pitch.

Former Ellon player Wassell returned to her grassroots club to meet members of the current women’s teams, presenting one of her Scotland shirts to Ellon player, Megan Leiper.

The shirt will take pride of place in the clubhouse.

Amateur rugby clubs benefiting from fund

Royal Bank RugbyForce is a nationwide programme launched by Royal Bank of Scotland in association with Scottish Rugby.

Since its launch, more than half-a-million pounds has been distributed directly benefiting 75% of amateur rugby clubs in Scotland.

Last year Royal Bank RugbyForce expanded to offer a separate funding and mentoring programme, encouraging grassroots members aged 18-35 to apply to become ‘Young Ambassadors’ in a drive to help more young people into amateur club boardrooms.

Each winning candidate receives specialist training and close mentoring to develop the skills needed for effective club management including seminars and events led by Scotland international players.