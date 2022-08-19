Rugby competition winners Ellon treated to visit from Scotland internationals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby competition winners Ellon treated to visit from Scotland internationals

By Paul Third
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 9:08 am
Emma Wassell, front row left, and Sarah Bonar, back row right, with Ellon rugby club's young players.
Emma Wassell, front row left, and Sarah Bonar, back row right, with Ellon rugby club's young players.

Former Ellon rugby player Emma Wassell returned to her roots at the weekend as she was joined by fellow Scotland internationals Sarah Bonar, Jamie Bhatti and former international Jim Hamilton in a visit to her former club.

Royal Bank RugbyForce ambassador Caroline Blair was also in attendance at Ellon, who were one of two winners of the national competition which supports clubs across the country with funding, training and guidance to connect to their local community.

Ellon were awarded the top prize for their efforts in promoting sport and active lifestyles in Aberdeenshire, as well as encouraging their youth players to develop their confidence in leadership on and off the pitch.

Scotland international Emma Wassell, left, and Megan Keith of Ellon RFC.

Former Ellon player Wassell returned to her grassroots club to meet members of the current women’s teams, presenting one of her Scotland shirts to Ellon player, Megan Leiper.

The shirt will take pride of place in the clubhouse.

Amateur rugby clubs benefiting from fund

Royal Bank RugbyForce is a nationwide programme launched by Royal Bank of Scotland in association with Scottish Rugby.

Since its launch, more than half-a-million pounds has been distributed directly benefiting 75% of amateur rugby clubs in Scotland.

Last year Royal Bank RugbyForce expanded to offer a separate funding and mentoring programme, encouraging grassroots members aged 18-35 to apply to become ‘Young Ambassadors’ in a drive to help more young people into amateur club boardrooms.

Each winning candidate receives specialist training and close mentoring to develop the skills needed for effective club management including seminars and events led by Scotland international players.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Rugby

Goal posts for football, rugby union or league on field at sunset; Shutterstock ID 107464289; Purchase Order: -
Charity rugby tournament to be held in memory of former Aberdeen Wanderers player
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar excited for arrival of new recruits ahead of National One return
Gregor Townsend put a very positive spin on Scotland A's second half struggles in Santiago.
Neil Drysdale: The contrast between Scotland and Ireland in sport is all black and…
0
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Ellon Rugby Club secures £1,000 funding boost
0
Paddy Kelly. Photo by Huw Evans/Shutterstock (12770694a)
Commonwealth Games spot vindicates Highland rugby star Paddy Kelly's career change
Former Highland RFC player Jacob Henry. Photo by David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock (12541804j)
Dingwall-raised rugby player Jacob Henry puts miles in to reach Commonwealth Games goal
Jacob Henry in action for Scotland against Argentina in the Vancouver Rugby Sevens.Photo by Phamai Techaphan/Shutterstock (12904676co)
Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly target medals at Commonwealth Games as Highland alumni receive…
Former Highland RFC player Jacob Henry. Photo by David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock (12541804j)
Former Highland players Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly get Team Scotland rugby sevens call…
RugbyForce young ambassador Shona Ironside
North-east duo selected for RugbyForce young ambassador programme
Hamish Watson (left) was injured in training last week.
Hamish Watson out after injury scare as Rory Hutchison starts at 15 in Scotland's…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0