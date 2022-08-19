Cullen West Pier partially closed due to safety concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray pier has been partially closed due to structural concerns.

Cullen West Pier has been partially cordoned off after a number of cracks were discovered.

Following a structural inspection by an external specialist, it was deemed necessary to close off all access to the area.

Barriers have now been placed along the boundary of the pier.

Moray Council bosses say the closure of Cullen West Pier has been imposed to ensure the safety of the general public and harbour users.

Development and operations manager for harbours, Stuart Akass, said: “After careful consideration we’ve taken this action to avoid further deterioration and to ensure the safety of the public and harbour users.

“A full report on this is being prepared but, with the cracks on the pier slowly increasing, there is investigation work required to find out what is happening.

“Our technical experts and engineers are working up a plan which will set out options for councillors to consider in due course.

“There are still many other viewing points around the harbour and on the west pier itself to enjoy, and we thank Cullen harbour users and visitors for their co-operation.”

Boat owners with vessels on that stretch of the pier can still access their boats using the gate but are urged to be cautious of the barriers in situ while turning their vehicles.