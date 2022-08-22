Charity volunteering helps Lossiemouth woman boost confidence after losing job due to brain condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity volunteering helps Lossiemouth woman boost confidence after losing job due to brain condition

By Ellie Milne
August 22, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: August 22, 2022, 1:36 pm
Derra Kew, from Lossiemouth, said volunteering is "good for the soul".
A woman from Lossiemouth has shared how volunteering helped boost her confidence after being diagnosed with a brain condition.

Derra Kew expected the radiotherapy treatment she was offered to deal with her brain arteriovenous malformation diagnosis would help her to continue with her daily life.

Instead, it left her paralysed down her right-hand side.

While the 36-year-old was unable to carry out her job as a care worker, she started volunteering with Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

She has now been volunteering with the charity for nine years.

“I always thought the people you worked with got the most out of volunteering, but that really isn’t the case,” she said. “Volunteering came into my life when I had lost so much confidence because I wasn’t working.

“Volunteering not only gave me masses of confidence, but it gave me experience and helped me get a job because I had people who could give me a reference and something to write down on a CV.”

Calls for more volunteers

“But the most important thing it gave me was people,” she continued. “I’ve met so many amazing people along the way. Volunteering is good for the soul, it gives you a good feeling. You’re brightening someone’s day as much as they are brightening yours.

“It’s funny how life works out. If my circumstances had been different, I don’t know if I’d have become a volunteer. Now I can’t imagine life without this.”

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is calling for more people across Aberdeenshire and Moray to volunteer their time with its Hospital to Home Services.

The community support services volunteers for the charity support those in the community living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

They help them to develop confidence and manage their condition in one-to-one or group settings either virtually or in-person.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call 0131 225 6963 or email volunteering@chss.org.uk

