Dr Gray’s gets its MRI scanner, new Portknockie bowling club pavilion and extension to Forres artist studio By Sean McAngus August 28, 2022, 5:00 pm 1 Extension to buildings at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin to house MRI. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Moray Traffic builds on A96 through Keith after reports of crash involving van 0 Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure 0 Buckie by-election to be held on November 4 0 Moray whisky experience business has big growth ambitions 1 Weekend court roll – a PayPal stalker, an anti-masker and a woman who cried… Bin catches fire as rubbish builds up due to ongoing strikes 0 GALLERY: Ride the North makes a glorious return 0 Memorial to those killed in three Nimrod crashes unveiled at Morayvia 0 'Treating us like muck': Burghead caravan owner giving up 'second home' with grandchildren due… 0 'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike branding pay offer 'insulting' 0 More from Press and Journal Missing Aberdeen man Jamie Douglas last seen three days ago Traffic builds on A96 through Keith after reports of crash involving van 0 Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure 0 Buckie by-election to be held on November 4 0 Eleanor Bradford: Pay attention to how Truss and Sunak treat local journalists 1 Caley Thistle fan view: Another painful watch from a team capable of so much…