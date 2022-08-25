Health and Social Care Moray paid £10k bill twice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health and Social Care Moray paid £10k bill twice

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Health and Social Care Moray paid a £10k bill to a service provider twice.
Health and Social Care Moray paid a £10k bill to a service provider twice.

Health and Social Care Moray paid a bill of almost £10,000 to a company for the same service twice.

The issue was discovered during an internal audit of procurement and creditor payments.

Around £21 million was paid to suppliers from October 2021 to March 2022 for goods and services. A random selection totalling £1.05 million was examined to check for potential duplication.

A total of 15 matches were found with the same amount paid to a supplier, with one for £9,797 being paid twice.

Attempts are being made to retrieve the over payment. It has not been reported who the provider was.

£10k bill paid twice

Auditors also found care provides had received money before services were delivered, which is against policy.

Some pre-payments were made up to six months ahead of a service being provided.

Chief internal auditor Dafydd Lewis spoke to a meeting of Moray Integration Joint Board audit performance and risk committee this week.

He said all recommendations made into the completed audits had been accepted.

A review is being carried out to make sure payments are not being made ahead of service delivery.

Invoices will be more rigorously checked and recorded, with payments being made to agreed care providers and not sub contractors.

Committee chairman Sandy Riddell said: “The areas that have been focused on are important, and I’m reassured recommendations have been accepted.”

Health and Social Care Moray is the integrated organisation formed by staff from Moray Council and NHS Grampian who work in the health and social care services.

In June, it emerged that Moray Council was finding it difficult to return £80,000 belonging to 10 dead clients.

Some of the money had been held in the local authority’s bank account for four years.

The cash was part of the Corporate Appointeeship scheme.

It allows councils to pair up officers with people getting benefits who cannot manage their own finances.

