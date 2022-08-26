Memorial to those killed in three Nimrod crashes unveiled at Morayvia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Memorial to those killed in three Nimrod crashes unveiled at Morayvia

By Lottie Hood
August 26, 2022, 7:42 pm
A memorial remembering people who died in three Nimrod crashes was unveiled in Moray today. Picture by Jason Hedges.
A memorial remembering people who died in three Nimrod crashes was unveiled in Moray today. Picture by Jason Hedges.

A survivor of the 1980 Kinloss Nimrod crash officially opened a new memorial to fallen airmen today.

Alistair Mackie was one of 18 men who managed to free themselves from the wreckage after the jet went down due to a bird strike. The pilot and co-pilot were killed.

Now more than 40 years on, Mr Mackie returned to the spot where the plane landed to unveil a memorial to those killed in three Nimrod disasters.

Fifteen years later, in 1995, a Nimrod crashed during a display at Toronto Air Show. All seven crew were killed.

In 2006, 14 British servicemen were killed in a crash involving a Nimrod MR2 in Afghanistan.

Today, families of those lost gathered for the “poignant” event to mark the memorial unveiling.

The ceremony took place in front of the tail fin from the Canadian Nimrod crash in 1995.

Transported over from Canada and restored for the memorial unveiling, it was described as a unique and “fitting” tribute to those lost.

The memorial was made from a Nimrod tail fin. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Airbourne at 150mph before the engines failed

The site of the memorial is opposite where the first Nimrod crash happened in Kinloss on November 17, 1980.

The Nimrod MR2 took off but immediately suffered engine failure after flying into a flock of birds.

The pilot and co-pilot had to perform a crash landing in nearby Roseisle forest and lost their lives as a result.

The other 18 crew members managed to escape the plane, which got stuck in the trees and burst into flames.

From left to right: Neil Benton, Alistair Mackie and Bert Schiavone. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Mr Mackie was joined by two of the other survivors for the ceremony.

Afterwards, Mr Benton said the crash was not a day they would ever forget.

He said: “It happened to be a particularly wet and misty day and off we trundled down the runway only to find ourselves in the woods at the end after we hit a flock of birds.

“We just about got airborne at 150mph and then lost all our engines pretty much and crashed into the woods.”

Mr Mackie said 86 gulls were found on the runway following the incident, with many more being congested by the engines.

People were jumping to escape the flames

He added: “As the aircraft descended it sliced through the tops of the forest which you can see just over there.

“It was slicing the trees and breaking bits off the wings and bits off the windows.

“In fact the window opposite the one that Neil and I went out, the guy sat there had burning fuel coming in on top of him and his flying suit caught fire before he got out.

“The aircraft was still suspended in the trees a fair distance up so we had to get ourselves out.

“I had to jump. I got ahold of this tree alongside and I pulled myself down to the ground.

Whole aircraft completely engulfed in flames

Alistair Mackie at the ceremony. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Mr Schiavone ended up getting out the main exit at the back of the plane.

He said: “The problem was as these guys have said was that we all kind of survived the impact but the problem then became getting out the aircraft.

“The first one or two emergency exits that we opened were just a wall of flame but you didn’t know how high you are off the ground.

“Once we all got out and just stood back, you just basically saw the whole aircraft completely engulfed in flames and we were very, very lucky it just never exploded.”

Remembering those who died in the crashes. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Of the 18 who escaped, five were injured – including Mr Mackie, who had a “mashed up” broken leg.

Mr Schiavone said the memorial was a fitting way to remember those who had died.

The 65-year-old said: “It’s special really. It’s a proper memorial to all three, because we’ve got the Afghanistan one in Forres and there’s one at the camp but there was not really one for the Toronto boys or for the one that we were on.

“It brings backs memories and you remember the ones that are here but the ones that were there are still here.”

An appropriate and moving memorial

Former RAF Station Commander at Kinloss Chris Birks. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Former station commander of RAF Kinloss Chris Birks said it had been a “very emotional day”.

He was station commander in Afghanistan at the time of the Kandahar crash on September 2, 2006. 

“I can still visualise a lot of the people that were involved,” he said.

“I had to deal with the aftermath of that and so my thoughts are very much for the families as well.”

He also knew many members of the crew that died in the 1995 Canadian tragedy.

He said he felt “humbled” to say a few words at today’s unveiling.

“I think it’s fantastic that we’ve got a memorial here, very adjacent to what was RAF Kinloss,” he added. “Morayvia is a magnificent place.

“To be able to remember fallen comrades here, I think it’s very appropriate.”

Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Major General Seymour Monro and survivor Alistair Mackie MBE. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Lord Lieutenant Major General Seymour Monro praised all those involved, and said: “It’s been a brilliant day and very moving and I know much appreciated by former air crew and the families who were here.

“I think it’s an extremely appropriate and moving memorial and I’m thrilled that we have it here at Morayvia.

“I think it’s very important for visitors that they know the history of the Nimrod their courageous crews as they then go on and find out more about aviation in Moray in this wonderful Morayvia centre.”

