Memorial to those killed in three Nimrod crashes unveiled at Morayvia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A survivor of the 1980 Kinloss Nimrod crash officially opened a new memorial to fallen airmen today.

Alistair Mackie was one of 18 men who managed to free themselves from the wreckage after the jet went down due to a bird strike. The pilot and co-pilot were killed.

Now more than 40 years on, Mr Mackie returned to the spot where the plane landed to unveil a memorial to those killed in three Nimrod disasters.

Fifteen years later, in 1995, a Nimrod crashed during a display at Toronto Air Show. All seven crew were killed.

In 2006, 14 British servicemen were killed in a crash involving a Nimrod MR2 in Afghanistan.

Today, families of those lost gathered for the “poignant” event to mark the memorial unveiling.

The ceremony took place in front of the tail fin from the Canadian Nimrod crash in 1995.

Transported over from Canada and restored for the memorial unveiling, it was described as a unique and “fitting” tribute to those lost.

Airbourne at 150mph before the engines failed

The site of the memorial is opposite where the first Nimrod crash happened in Kinloss on November 17, 1980.

The Nimrod MR2 took off but immediately suffered engine failure after flying into a flock of birds.

The pilot and co-pilot had to perform a crash landing in nearby Roseisle forest and lost their lives as a result.

The other 18 crew members managed to escape the plane, which got stuck in the trees and burst into flames.

Mr Mackie was joined by two of the other survivors for the ceremony.

Afterwards, Mr Benton said the crash was not a day they would ever forget.

He said: “It happened to be a particularly wet and misty day and off we trundled down the runway only to find ourselves in the woods at the end after we hit a flock of birds.

“We just about got airborne at 150mph and then lost all our engines pretty much and crashed into the woods.”

Mr Mackie said 86 gulls were found on the runway following the incident, with many more being congested by the engines.

People were jumping to escape the flames

He added: “As the aircraft descended it sliced through the tops of the forest which you can see just over there.

“It was slicing the trees and breaking bits off the wings and bits off the windows.

“In fact the window opposite the one that Neil and I went out, the guy sat there had burning fuel coming in on top of him and his flying suit caught fire before he got out.

“The aircraft was still suspended in the trees a fair distance up so we had to get ourselves out.

“I had to jump. I got ahold of this tree alongside and I pulled myself down to the ground.

Whole aircraft completely engulfed in flames

Mr Schiavone ended up getting out the main exit at the back of the plane.

He said: “The problem was as these guys have said was that we all kind of survived the impact but the problem then became getting out the aircraft.

“The first one or two emergency exits that we opened were just a wall of flame but you didn’t know how high you are off the ground.

“Once we all got out and just stood back, you just basically saw the whole aircraft completely engulfed in flames and we were very, very lucky it just never exploded.”

Of the 18 who escaped, five were injured – including Mr Mackie, who had a “mashed up” broken leg.

Mr Schiavone said the memorial was a fitting way to remember those who had died.

The 65-year-old said: “It’s special really. It’s a proper memorial to all three, because we’ve got the Afghanistan one in Forres and there’s one at the camp but there was not really one for the Toronto boys or for the one that we were on.

“It brings backs memories and you remember the ones that are here but the ones that were there are still here.”

An appropriate and moving memorial

Former station commander of RAF Kinloss Chris Birks said it had been a “very emotional day”.

He was station commander in Afghanistan at the time of the Kandahar crash on September 2, 2006.

“I can still visualise a lot of the people that were involved,” he said.

“I had to deal with the aftermath of that and so my thoughts are very much for the families as well.”

He also knew many members of the crew that died in the 1995 Canadian tragedy.

He said he felt “humbled” to say a few words at today’s unveiling.

“I think it’s fantastic that we’ve got a memorial here, very adjacent to what was RAF Kinloss,” he added. “Morayvia is a magnificent place.

“To be able to remember fallen comrades here, I think it’s very appropriate.”

Lord Lieutenant Major General Seymour Monro praised all those involved, and said: “It’s been a brilliant day and very moving and I know much appreciated by former air crew and the families who were here.

“I think it’s an extremely appropriate and moving memorial and I’m thrilled that we have it here at Morayvia.

“I think it’s very important for visitors that they know the history of the Nimrod their courageous crews as they then go on and find out more about aviation in Moray in this wonderful Morayvia centre.”