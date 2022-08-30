Moray businesses offer discounts and treats to encourge residents to hop on board buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray businesses offer discounts and treats to encourge residents to hop on board buses

By Chris Cromar
August 30, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 3:18 pm
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.

A campaign to promote businesses in Moray and Speyside has been launched by Stagecoach Bluebird and Moray Council.

Incentivising Moray’s residents to use bus services to explore the area, #OnYourBusStop Moray has gathered support from businesses across the region to form a directory of partner offers, deals and discounts.

Running throughout September, it will be exclusively for Stagecoach bus users and will range from free coffee to experience discounts of up to 50% off.

A number of organisations have already signed up with offers, including Brodie Castle, Elgin Museum and Purple Nightclub in Buckie.

Stagecoach is one of the organisation’s behind the campaign. Supplied by Stagecoach Bluebird

By highlighting the number of activities, experiences and places accessible by bus throughout Moray, the campaign encourages individuals and families to explore the local area.

Free to sign up, partnering businesses are listed on the campaign’s website, which is being advertised through a multichannel campaign including print, bus adverts, broadcast and on social media.

Partners will also benefit from exposure to several well established databases including supporting association, Visit Moray Speyside.

Brodie Castle is one of the attractions that has signed up to the initiative. Picture supplied by National Trust for Scotland

‘We know how hard it is for small businesses right now’

Stagecoach Bluebird commercial director Daniel Laird said: “We have already welcomed over 20 partners on board the campaign and look forward to seeing many more local businesses joining the initiative as we encourage people to explore more from their bus stop.

“It’s free to become a partner, all we ask is that you offer an incentive for bus users to visit you. Perhaps you want to offer a secret menu item, or a unique addition for those utilising the scheme. The more unusual the better, so feel free to be creative.

“We know how hard it is for small businesses right now so we hope this will provide you with an opportunity to promote your business for free.”

‘Catching the bus offers an accessible solution for everyone’

Moray Council’s public transport manager, Donald MacRae added: “While the campaign highlights lots of the fantastic activities and experiences available here in Moray, we are also encouraging individuals and families to consider the benefits of bus travel for their everyday needs, from commuting to shopping and running errands.

“Catching the bus offers an accessible solution for everyone, not just non-drivers, as well as safety, comfort and affordability. In the current climate, with fuel prices soaring, your local bus offers an affordable and environmentally-friendly option.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Ride the North: Cycling event raises around £100,000 for charities and delivers 'significant' economic…
0
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Motorists face 38-mile detour for six weeks on A941 Dufftown road
0
forres assault
Man in court after alleged attempted murder of 84-year-old woman
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
1
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Clan's classic car and motorcycle cavalcade back on the road after three-year hiatus
0
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Van on its side blocks A96 near Keith
0
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0

More from Press and Journal

Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
Moray's food and drink ambassador Ghillie Basan is supporting the campaign. Picture supplied by Muckle Media.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0