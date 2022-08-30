Moray businesses offer discounts and treats to encourge residents to hop on board buses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A campaign to promote businesses in Moray and Speyside has been launched by Stagecoach Bluebird and Moray Council.

Incentivising Moray’s residents to use bus services to explore the area, #OnYourBusStop Moray has gathered support from businesses across the region to form a directory of partner offers, deals and discounts.

Running throughout September, it will be exclusively for Stagecoach bus users and will range from free coffee to experience discounts of up to 50% off.

A number of organisations have already signed up with offers, including Brodie Castle, Elgin Museum and Purple Nightclub in Buckie.

By highlighting the number of activities, experiences and places accessible by bus throughout Moray, the campaign encourages individuals and families to explore the local area.

Free to sign up, partnering businesses are listed on the campaign’s website, which is being advertised through a multichannel campaign including print, bus adverts, broadcast and on social media.

Partners will also benefit from exposure to several well established databases including supporting association, Visit Moray Speyside.

‘We know how hard it is for small businesses right now’

Stagecoach Bluebird commercial director Daniel Laird said: “We have already welcomed over 20 partners on board the campaign and look forward to seeing many more local businesses joining the initiative as we encourage people to explore more from their bus stop.

“It’s free to become a partner, all we ask is that you offer an incentive for bus users to visit you. Perhaps you want to offer a secret menu item, or a unique addition for those utilising the scheme. The more unusual the better, so feel free to be creative.

“We know how hard it is for small businesses right now so we hope this will provide you with an opportunity to promote your business for free.”

‘Catching the bus offers an accessible solution for everyone’

Moray Council’s public transport manager, Donald MacRae added: “While the campaign highlights lots of the fantastic activities and experiences available here in Moray, we are also encouraging individuals and families to consider the benefits of bus travel for their everyday needs, from commuting to shopping and running errands.

“Catching the bus offers an accessible solution for everyone, not just non-drivers, as well as safety, comfort and affordability. In the current climate, with fuel prices soaring, your local bus offers an affordable and environmentally-friendly option.”