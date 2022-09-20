Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs at Elgin farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 42-year-old woman has been charged after dozens of ducks were killed by two dogs in Elgin.

Police revealed last week that ducks and sheep had been killed in livestock worrying incidents at Mayne Farm.

A total of 80 ducks died following a dog attack on September 12.

Four sheep were also killed on Monday, September 19 at the same location.

Police say a 42-year-old woman has now been charged in connection with the incidents. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

She will appear in court at a later date.