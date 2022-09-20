Buckie by-election: Labour announce NHS nurse as their candidate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Labour have announced their candidate for the upcoming Buckie by-election triggered by a shock resignation.

Keighly Goudie will stand as the Labour candidate in the by-election, which will be held on Thursday November 3.

Keighly is a registered nurse working for NHS Grampian.

Following a career in cardiology at Nottingham University Hospital, Keighly came to work in community practice in Moray and Banffshire.

She is currently training as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

Buckie by-election

This by-election was sparked by Lib Dems Christopher Price resigning after just three months in the role.

He said he was struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on the local authority since before the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

Meanwhile, locals said it made Moray Council look like “a laughing stock across Scotland”.

Labour won the former Buckie Central ward from the incumbent council convenor Gordon McDonald and held the seat until it was abolished in 2007.

However, Labour has not contested the new Buckie ward in over 15 years.

Buckie candidate Ms Goudie promises to “act with urgency” for locals.

She said: “I’ve never stood for election before, and I haven’t ever really considered myself to be a party political person – but I’m really looking forward to standing for Labour in this election.

“Every day, the cost-of-living crisis grows deeper and deeper, but only Labour seems to be offering any concrete solutions.

“Labour led the way in calling for a cap on energy bills and a freeze on rents.

“If I’m elected as a local Labour councillor, I will act with the same urgency at the local level to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis.

“In particular, I want to ensure that things don’t get worse for those people who are already struggling, but ideally, we should be making life a bit easier for everyone.”

‘Thrilled with candidate’

Councillor John Divers, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Keighly will be our candidate in the forthcoming by-election.

“Everyone knows and appreciates the role that NHS workers have played in our communities in recent years.

“It says a lot about Keighly that she also wants to contribute to the community as a councillor.

“I urge every voter in Buckie to look closely at all of the candidates and the platform on which they are standing.

“If they do so, I am certain that they will conclude that Keighly is the local voice that Buckie needs.”

Candidates for other parties

The Conservatives and SNP are still working to put candidates forward.

Moray Greens say they “haven’t ruled out” running a candidate.

Last month, Les Tarr was announced as the Lib Dem candidate in the by-election.