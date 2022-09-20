Buckie by-election: Labour announce NHS nurse as their candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Buckie by-election: Labour announce NHS nurse as their candidate

By Sean McAngus
September 20, 2022, 12:14 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 2:02 pm
Keighly Goudie announced as Labour candidate for Buckie By-election.
Moray Labour have announced their candidate for the upcoming Buckie by-election triggered by a shock resignation.

Keighly Goudie will stand as the Labour candidate in the by-election, which will be held on Thursday November 3.

Keighly is a registered nurse working for NHS Grampian.

Following a career in cardiology at Nottingham University Hospital, Keighly came to work in community practice in Moray and Banffshire.

She is currently training as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

Buckie by-election

This by-election was sparked by Lib Dems Christopher Price resigning after just three months in the role.

He said he was struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on the local authority since before the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

Meanwhile, locals said it made Moray Council look like “a laughing stock across Scotland”.

Ballot Box.

Labour won the former Buckie Central ward from the incumbent council convenor Gordon McDonald and held the seat until it was abolished in 2007.

However, Labour has not contested the new Buckie ward in over 15 years.

Buckie candidate Ms Goudie promises to “act with urgency” for locals.

She said: “I’ve never stood for election before, and I haven’t ever really considered myself to be a party political person – but I’m really looking forward to standing for Labour in this election.

“Every day, the cost-of-living crisis grows deeper and deeper, but only Labour seems to be offering any concrete solutions.

“Labour led the way in calling for a cap on energy bills and a freeze on rents.

“If I’m elected as a local Labour councillor, I will act with the same urgency at the local level to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis.

“In particular, I want to ensure that things don’t get worse for those people who are already struggling, but ideally, we should be making life a bit easier for everyone.”

‘Thrilled with candidate’

Councillor John Divers, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Keighly will be our candidate in the forthcoming by-election.

“Everyone knows and appreciates the role that NHS workers have played in our communities in recent years.

“It says a lot about Keighly that she also wants to contribute to the community as a councillor.

Labour John Divers. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“I urge every voter in Buckie to look closely at all of the candidates and the platform on which they are standing.

“If they do so, I am certain that they will conclude that Keighly is the local voice that Buckie needs.”

Candidates for other parties

The Conservatives and SNP are still working to put candidates forward.

Moray Greens say they “haven’t ruled out” running a candidate.

Last month, Les Tarr was announced as the Lib Dem candidate in the by-election.

