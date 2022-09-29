Moray Council writes off school meals debt of £24,000 by one vote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council will wipe £24,000 in debt incurred by unpaid school meals.

A report on the issue came before members of the full Moray Council this week.

It follows an open letter sent to all local authorities in Scotland by charity the Aberlour Trust raising the problem of the impact on families of school meals debt.

Councillors were asked to wait for developments at a national level before making any decision on clearing the £24,042.

Some local authorities, including the City of Edinburgh Council, have already taken the decision to clear the outstanding balance. Others have chosen to wait.

SNP councillor for Elgin North Jeremie Fernandes put forward a motion for the outstanding debt to be written off. He was seconded by Buckie colleague Sonya Warren.

Conservative member for Forres Paul McBain disagreed and tabled an amendment to wait for further developments nationally before a decision was made on dealing with the shortfall.

He was seconded by independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe.

Members voted by 12 to 11 to clear the debt.

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss advised the meeting that every case of school meal debt was treated on an individual basis. People were directed to money advice services.

She said: “No child will go hungry. We never refuse a child a school meal.”

However Ms Warren highlighted she has constituents in contact with relevant organisations including Citizens Advice and there is still a problem.

She said: “There is no more money to be had. Their income is less than their outgoings.

“We need to support these families and feed their children.”