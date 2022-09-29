Moray Council writes off school meals debt of £24,000 by one vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray Council writes off school meals debt of £24,000 by one vote

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 8:47 am
Moray Council will wipe £24,000 in debt incurred by unpaid school meals.

A report on the issue came before members of the full Moray Council this week.

It follows an open letter sent to all local authorities in Scotland by charity the Aberlour Trust raising the problem of the impact on families of school meals debt.

Councillors were asked to wait for developments at a national level before making any decision on clearing the £24,042.

Some local authorities, including the City of Edinburgh Council, have already taken the decision to clear the outstanding balance. Others have chosen to wait.

£24,000 school meals debt

SNP councillor for Elgin North Jeremie Fernandes put forward a motion for the outstanding debt to be written off. He was seconded by Buckie colleague Sonya Warren.

Conservative member for Forres Paul McBain disagreed and tabled an amendment to wait for further developments nationally before a decision was made on dealing with the shortfall.

He was seconded by independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe.

Members voted by 12 to 11 to clear the debt.

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss advised the meeting that every case of school meal debt was treated on an individual basis. People were directed to money advice services.

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges

She said: “No child will go hungry. We never refuse a child a school meal.”

However Ms Warren highlighted she has constituents in contact with relevant organisations including Citizens Advice and there is still a problem.

She said: “There is no more money to be had. Their income is less than their outgoings.

“We need to support these families and feed their children.”

