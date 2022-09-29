Moray Council ban use of sky lanterns and balloons at local events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has banned the release of sky lanterns and balloons over concerns about the danger they pose to the local community.

Councillor Graham Leadbitter brought forward a motion at a full council meeting to ban the use of both lanterns and mass balloon releases at events on council-owned or managed land.

The motion highlighted how the products have had a significant environmental impact, resulting in fires, pollution and illness or death of livestock.

Speaking at the meeting, the Elgin south councillor called for action to end the distress inflicted on the local community.

He said: “Banning their use on council land is important for our environment, for animal welfare, for reducing the risk of distress and injury to firefighters and the public and for protecting residential and business properties from avoidable fire risk.

“There are, sadly, far too many examples of major fires that have occurred as a result of sky lanterns and examples of animals suffering serious injury and death as a result of ingesting parts of lanterns and balloons.”

‘Protecting Moray’s environment’

Fellow councillors have now backed the motion, banning their use at events across Moray.

All events approved through the council’s booking systems will no longer permit such activity.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson, who works as a veterinary surgeon, said she is only too aware of the dangers these items pose to animals.

She said taking action is their way of safeguarding the future of the community and preventing future outrageous events.

“Although these activities may have been waning in popularity in recent years, as people have come to realise the dangers they present, there is evidence of them still happening,” she added.

“In my role as a veterinary surgeon I’ve sadly had to operate on animals injured by the wires from sky lanterns, so I know first-hand the danger they pose.

“Taking this action today is a way to safeguard our environment and prevent future incidents with livestock and animals, which is ultimately more desirable than an Instagrammable lantern or balloon display.”