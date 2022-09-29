No elective surgery at Dr Gray’s Hospital for another four to six weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No elective surgery is expected to take place at Dr Gray’s for another four to six weeks.

Operations were cancelled in August after damage to a drainage pipe flooded the theatre suite at the Elgin hospital, leaving two of the four theatres out of action.

Emergency surgery is continuing.

Chief officer for Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram told a meeting of the area’s integration joint board today more work is needed to bring the theatres back into use.

He said: “It is disappointing that at Dr Gray’s we still haven’t got access to the two operating theatres.

“There is more work to be done, following the air test results that came back.

An update given to Mr Bokor-Ingram on the estimated time scale for the theatres to be reinstated is between four and six weeks.

He said: “There’s a lot of work happening on the Dr Gray’s site around that, but it has to be safe before we can utilise the operating capacity.

“That’s disappointing as clearly we’ve got a backlog of elective surgical cases, and that has a direct impact on our community.”

Figures for June and July show a total of 157 elective surgeries were carried out at Dr Gray’s.