News Scotland

IN FULL: Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause as ‘old age’

By Louise Glen
September 29, 2022, 2:21 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 3:03 pm
The Queen bagpipes cyclists
Her Majesty the Queen.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth died of “old age”, her death certificate has revealed.

It confirmed that she died at 3.10pm on September 8 in Balmoral Castle, more than three hours before Buckingham Palace announced it.

Her death was registered in the district of Aberdeenshire. The informant of the death to the registrar was Princess Anne, her daughter.

The Queen’s death was registered on September 16, and was signed by Lynne Driver the local registrar.

The certificate gives Her Majesty’s usual resident as Windsor Castle, Windsor.

Queen’s death certificate.

The certificate is number 819, in district 332 in 2022.

It gives Her Majesty’s forenames as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, and her surname of Windsor.

Her occupation is given as “Her Majesty the Queen“.

Her date of birth is noted as 21 April 1926 and describes the 96-year-old Queen as widowed.

Her spouse and his occupation are given as His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and father King George VI are both recorded on the certificate.

The doctor who certified the death was Douglas James Allan Glass.

 

