Elgin midwives use e-bikes for visits after being inspired by Call the Midwife

Midwives in Elgin have been inspired by their television counterparts to use e-bikes as they work.

BBC’s Call the Midwife famously shows characters hurrying from one appointment to another by bicycle.

And now midwives in Elgin have adapted to their way of thinking – using e-bikes to reach appointments in the area.

It started out as a joke from local midwifery manager Gill Valentine, but after she got herself an e-bike she realised how practical it could be for the team.

She explained: “Myself and colleagues have watched Call the Midwife for years and had joked about having a bike for visits, especially in urban areas where parking is an issue.

“When I got my own e-bike about four years ago it completely revolutionalised the way I travel and it got me thinking about how this could be supported at work.

“I have my own bike registered with Sustrans and it was while I was taking advantage of their services the conversation about an e-bike for work colleagues began.”

‘Really good for your wellbeing’

Midwife Carol Bennet, who has used the bike most frequently, says it has benefited her well-being.

“It has been great to have exercise during the working day,” she said.

“It feels good to be out in the sun on the bike and it’s great in and around the town on the cycle paths as well as a bit further afield.

“Even if it takes a bit longer for the longer journeys, it is really good not to have to spend time looking for a car parking space.

“I have had lots of lovely comments from people as I cycle by and Call the Midwife has been mentioned on occasion.

“It is really good for your wellbeing.”

‘Healthy, saves money and carbon’

Alongside the e-bike for Elgin midwives, 40 new spaces have been created for bikes at hospital sites across the north-east thanks to Spaces for People funding.

This includes Foresterhill, Woodend and Cornhill in Aberdeen, and Glen O’Dee in Banchory. A bike pod has also been installed at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Sustrans project officer for NHS Grampian, Katrina Schofield said: “Keeping people active and healthy saves money as well as carbon.

“I’m so pleased to see our colleagues in Elgin leading the way by using an e-bike to support their community midwifery team too.

“We can all make a positive impact on our health, our wallets and the environment.”