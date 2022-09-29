Unite members across Scotland vote to accept council pay deal to end strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Unite members across Scotland vote to accept council pay deal to end strikes

By Cameron Roy and Craig Paton
September 29, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 3:11 pm
Aberdeen City Council workers on the Kittybrewster picket line in August. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council workers on the Kittybrewster picket line in August. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Members of Unite have voted to accept a pay deal for local council staff in Scotland after bin strikes previously hit the north and north-east.

The new offer, which will provide £1,900 extra for staff earning less than £39,000 per year, was approved by 70% of members, the union said.

The vote takes Scotland’s council workers one step further away from strike action, with Unison the only union still to vote on the deal.

Waste workers across Aberdeen City and Highland councils walked out during the dispute, along with many others across Scotland.

Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen from August. Photo: Chris Sumner.

Workers protested outside waste depots in Alness, Dingwall, Kittybrewster and many others in August.

The strike then spread to Highlands, Orkney, Aberdeen, and Aberdeenshire as GMB and Unison also walked out.

Bin collections were heavily affected as rubbish piled up on the streets.

GMB and Unite unions accept deal

A deal with local authority body Cosla – brokered by marathon talks involving First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – later resulted in further strikes, and action proposed by non-teaching education staff, being suspended.

The GMB union accepted the deal earlier this week.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members have voted to accept a pay offer that will help them make ends meet during this cost-of-living crisis.

Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite the Union.

“Our members led from the front and throughout in this nationwide dispute, which started during the Edinburgh Fringe and then spread across Scotland.

“The package will deliver better jobs, terms and conditions for our members in local government, and they should be congratulated for the brave stand they took.”

Savings to be made elsewhere

But the union also hit out at the Scottish Government, saying it “will not tolerate” proposed cuts of £500 million as a result of the pay deals.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney – currently in control of Scotland’s finances – made the announcement last month, earmarking savings including £53 million from employability services and £37.6 million from lower than forecast uptake of concessionary travel.

Wendy Dunsmore, the union’s lead negotiator for local government, said: “The Scottish Government are already shamefully threatening to make £500 million of cuts to public services, which we will not tolerate.

“The robbing Peter to pay Paul narrative being spun by government ministers that decent pay rises only come with another service in the public sector being slashed is dangerous and it will be fought inch by inch by Unite.”

