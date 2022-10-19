March of the turbines as total could rise to 148: Former architect warns stunning landscape around Auchindoun Castle and Cabrach is under attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

March of the turbines as total could rise to 148: Former architect warns stunning landscape around Auchindoun Castle and Cabrach is under attack

By Sean McAngus
October 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:53 pm
An illustration of what the existing and proposed Cabrach windfarms could look like
Former architect and business owner Colin Mackenzie warns landscape around Auchindoun Castle under attack from Cabrach windfarms. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A former architect has warned the stunning landscape around Auchindoun Castle and Cabrach is under attack as the number of turbines could rise to 148.

Last month, the Scottish Government was accused of “riding roughshod over local democracy” after overturning councillors’ refusal of a seven-turbine Garbet windfarm near Dufftown.

Now the total of turbines in the Cabrach and surrounding areas could almost double.

There are plans in the pipeline for a further four Cabrach windfarms.

The area already has two significant operational wind farms, Clashindarroch and Dorenell, with a total of 77 turbines between them.

Where would the windfarms be?

An application is currently live for 11 200m tall turbines at Craig Watch and scoping is currently being undertaken for 11 at Glenfiddich.

Meanwhile plans for 22 turbines at Clashindarroch Extension are expected to come later this year and an appeal decision is currently pending for 14 180m tall turbines at Clashindarroch II.

Dornell windfarm can be seen in the distance, meanwhile Glenfiddich windfarm is proposed near the castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is the problem?

Resident Colin Mackenzie has raised concerns about the impact of the Cabrach windfarms on the landscape.

Access to the Auchindoun Castle owned by the Historic Environment Scotland remains fenced off as a result of safety concerns.

He said: “This world-class location is under attack from the rising windfarms.

“We already have two significant windfarms and if all plans are approved the whole landscape around Auchindoun Castle will be overrun by turbines.

Former architect and business owner Colin Mackenzie warns landscape around Auchindoun Castle under attack from rising windfarms. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“At times, it feels it is too late to change anything.

“However, I want to fight this. At the end of the day I have nothing against wind turbines. I just think they should be put in sensible places rather than ruining the landscape.

“It is really concerning as the sensitivity of the setting of the iconic castle has been dismissed.”

He also believes the appeal process is “in favour” of developers and landowners and puts locals off engaging with the process.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said the right of appeal is an “important part of the planning system”.

Who cares?

Jonathan Christie is CEO of The Cabrach Trust. He said people can no longer ignore the impact of windfarms on the Cabrach area.

Mr Christie added: “This is a community which fully supports the national drive to a net zero economy. There are several innovative, local developments in full flow.

“Two significant wind farms already punctuate a landscape of great beauty and heritage, contributing towards Scotland’s drive towards net zero.

Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“However, the cumulative impact and threats posed by new wind farms in the area can no longer be ignored.

“We have surely reached a point whereby a better informed, joined up plan is needed that accepts we have long surpassed landscape capacity for such development.”

Auchindoun Castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland said: “We were consulted on a scoping opinion for the proposed Glenfiddich windfarm in 2021.

“We have highlighted that the development could have a significant impact on the setting of Auchindoun Castle.

“The developer will need to include an assessment of effects on this nationally important heritage asset in any Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

“In relation to Craig Watch we are currently being consulted on the proposals as a statutory consultee and are reviewing the Environmental Impact Assessment Report.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented