March of the turbines as total could rise to 148: Former architect warns stunning landscape around Auchindoun Castle and Cabrach is under attack

A former architect has warned the stunning landscape around Auchindoun Castle and Cabrach is under attack as the number of turbines could rise to 148.

Last month, the Scottish Government was accused of “riding roughshod over local democracy” after overturning councillors’ refusal of a seven-turbine Garbet windfarm near Dufftown.

Now the total of turbines in the Cabrach and surrounding areas could almost double.

There are plans in the pipeline for a further four Cabrach windfarms.

The area already has two significant operational wind farms, Clashindarroch and Dorenell, with a total of 77 turbines between them.

Where would the windfarms be?

An application is currently live for 11 200m tall turbines at Craig Watch and scoping is currently being undertaken for 11 at Glenfiddich.

Meanwhile plans for 22 turbines at Clashindarroch Extension are expected to come later this year and an appeal decision is currently pending for 14 180m tall turbines at Clashindarroch II.

What is the problem?

Resident Colin Mackenzie has raised concerns about the impact of the Cabrach windfarms on the landscape.

Access to the Auchindoun Castle owned by the Historic Environment Scotland remains fenced off as a result of safety concerns.

He said: “This world-class location is under attack from the rising windfarms.

“We already have two significant windfarms and if all plans are approved the whole landscape around Auchindoun Castle will be overrun by turbines.

“At times, it feels it is too late to change anything.

“However, I want to fight this. At the end of the day I have nothing against wind turbines. I just think they should be put in sensible places rather than ruining the landscape.

“It is really concerning as the sensitivity of the setting of the iconic castle has been dismissed.”

He also believes the appeal process is “in favour” of developers and landowners and puts locals off engaging with the process.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said the right of appeal is an “important part of the planning system”.

Who cares?

Jonathan Christie is CEO of The Cabrach Trust. He said people can no longer ignore the impact of windfarms on the Cabrach area.

Mr Christie added: “This is a community which fully supports the national drive to a net zero economy. There are several innovative, local developments in full flow.

“Two significant wind farms already punctuate a landscape of great beauty and heritage, contributing towards Scotland’s drive towards net zero.

“However, the cumulative impact and threats posed by new wind farms in the area can no longer be ignored.

“We have surely reached a point whereby a better informed, joined up plan is needed that accepts we have long surpassed landscape capacity for such development.”

A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland said: “We were consulted on a scoping opinion for the proposed Glenfiddich windfarm in 2021.

“We have highlighted that the development could have a significant impact on the setting of Auchindoun Castle.

“The developer will need to include an assessment of effects on this nationally important heritage asset in any Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

“In relation to Craig Watch we are currently being consulted on the proposals as a statutory consultee and are reviewing the Environmental Impact Assessment Report.”