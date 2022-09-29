Scottish Government accused of ‘riding roughshod over local democracy’ after overturning councillors’ refusal of Dufftown wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Scottish Government accused of ‘riding roughshod over local democracy’ after overturning councillors’ refusal of Dufftown wind farm

By Sean McAngus
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 11:15 am
Councilor Derek Ross pictured near some turbines
Councillor Derek Ross is furious after the planning application for the yet to be built windfarm near Dufftown was approved by the Scottish Government Reporter.

A Speyside councillor has accused the Scottish Government of “riding roughshod over local democracy” after overturning councillors’ refusal of a seven turbine wind farm application near Dufftown.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Scottish Government reporter had approved Energiekontor’s wind farm.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross has branded the decision a “waste of time”.

What is the background to the wind farm?

Councillors rejected Garbet wind farm, around 3.5 miles south-east of Dufftown, last November.

Members of the planning committee voted against the seven-turbine wind farm application by eight to three at a meeting. There were also two abstentions.

The move was counter to officer recommendations to approve the proposal subject to conditions. They said it was an acceptable departure from the local development plan.

Map of where wind farm will be.

Councillors stressed that the visual and environmental impact of the 623ft turbines and associated infrastructure were too great.

At the time, councillor Frank Brown said: ” I think there is always a balance to be had, but my view is the cumulative impact of all the significant adverse impacts. When we add them together it makes this an unacceptable departure.”

However, now the Scottish Government has upheld an appeal from Energiekontor, and granted planning permission.

‘Flies in the face of local democracy’

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, Derek Ross has criticised the decision.

He said: “It is a complete utter waste of money all of this, if the Scottish Government are going to approve every wind farm.

“There is no point taking us in for a meeting and wasting our time and money.

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

“They have rejected the considered decision we made and it is an affront to local democracy.

“These decisions should be left to people who know the area best, not a reporter in Edinburgh or Glasgow. This just rides roughshod over local democracy.

“What’s the point in having local councillors and wasting local communities’ time?”

‘Destruction of our landscape’

He is worried about the continued negative impact of wind farms on Moray.

He added: “We’re moving from a landscape with turbines to turbines with a landscape.

“If you don’t believe me go to the top of Ben Rinnes.

“We will see the destruction of our landscape and biodiversity.

“Clearly we are at saturation point with wind farms and I’m very angry this decision was made.”

SNP Labour Conservatives manifestos
The Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Government said: “The right of appeal is an important part of the planning system.

“An independent reporter was appointed and was required to make their decision on the planning merits of the case and in accordance with the development plan, unless material considerations indicated otherwise.

“The reporter took full account of submissions made by all parties, including members of the local community.”

Editor's Picks