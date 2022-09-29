Scottish Government accused of ‘riding roughshod over local democracy’ after overturning councillors’ refusal of Dufftown wind farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Speyside councillor has accused the Scottish Government of “riding roughshod over local democracy” after overturning councillors’ refusal of a seven turbine wind farm application near Dufftown.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Scottish Government reporter had approved Energiekontor’s wind farm.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross has branded the decision a “waste of time”.

What is the background to the wind farm?

Councillors rejected Garbet wind farm, around 3.5 miles south-east of Dufftown, last November.

Members of the planning committee voted against the seven-turbine wind farm application by eight to three at a meeting. There were also two abstentions.

The move was counter to officer recommendations to approve the proposal subject to conditions. They said it was an acceptable departure from the local development plan.

Councillors stressed that the visual and environmental impact of the 623ft turbines and associated infrastructure were too great.

At the time, councillor Frank Brown said: ” I think there is always a balance to be had, but my view is the cumulative impact of all the significant adverse impacts. When we add them together it makes this an unacceptable departure.”

However, now the Scottish Government has upheld an appeal from Energiekontor, and granted planning permission.

‘Flies in the face of local democracy’

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, Derek Ross has criticised the decision.

He said: “It is a complete utter waste of money all of this, if the Scottish Government are going to approve every wind farm.

“There is no point taking us in for a meeting and wasting our time and money.

“They have rejected the considered decision we made and it is an affront to local democracy.

“These decisions should be left to people who know the area best, not a reporter in Edinburgh or Glasgow. This just rides roughshod over local democracy.

“What’s the point in having local councillors and wasting local communities’ time?”

‘Destruction of our landscape’

He is worried about the continued negative impact of wind farms on Moray.

He added: “We’re moving from a landscape with turbines to turbines with a landscape.

“If you don’t believe me go to the top of Ben Rinnes.

“We will see the destruction of our landscape and biodiversity.

“Clearly we are at saturation point with wind farms and I’m very angry this decision was made.”

The Scottish Government said: “The right of appeal is an important part of the planning system.

“An independent reporter was appointed and was required to make their decision on the planning merits of the case and in accordance with the development plan, unless material considerations indicated otherwise.

“The reporter took full account of submissions made by all parties, including members of the local community.”