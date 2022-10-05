‘It would be naive to think the job wouldn’t be fast paced’ says Cosla president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It would be naive to think the job wouldn’t be fast paced’ says Cosla president

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 6:20 am
Councillor Shona Morrison, who attended the service of thanksgiving for the queen
Cosla president and councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison.

Shona Morrison is the first Moray councillor to become president of the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

And it’s been a busy few months for the SNP member for Fochabers Lhanbryde since being voted in to the role in June.

One of the first jobs facing her was to take part in negotiating a pay deal for council workers, after strike action by refuse collectors left rubbish piled up on city streets.

She admitted it had not been an easy start but a resolution had been found to the dispute.

Ms Morrison said: “The pay negotiations have been very challenging.

“The goal was to ensure the workforce knew they were valued.

Valued workforce

“Ultimately we got to a position where a better offer could be made and that was accepted by the three unions.

“It would have been naive to think the job wouldn’t be fast paced, but it would have been nice to have been able to catch my breath.

“But it’s not the worst way to learn, hitting the ground running.”

Cosla is the umbrella body for Scottish local authorities. It provides leadership and representation at national level with the aim of helping councils create better and more equal communities.

The role of president brings with it a £30,000 a year salary.

Priorities for Ms Morrison and the Cosla team include coming up with a new five year plan focusing on the organisation’s priorities.

Shona Morrison is the first Moray councillor to become Cosla president.

There is also a Local Governance Review under way looking at the relationships between communities and councils with Scottish and Westminster governments and devolving power to more local levels.

The push towards local democracy is one of the reasons Ms Morrison stood for election.

She said: “I got into politics because I’m passionate about my community.

“It’s about that love of community and wanting local government to do the very best we can to represent our communities.”

Orkney councillor Steven Heddle is vice-president. Other spokesmen and womencome from Dumfries and Galloway, East Renfrewshire, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire. Ms Morrison believes the team has good representation from across the country.

She said: “It’s fantastic for Moray to have a president of Cosla – that’s not me blowing my own trumpet.

Balanced view

“That locality of local government gives a completely different perspective.

“I think we bring a really balanced view to Cosla, and there’s some fantastic experience there.”

Ms Morrison was “deeply honoured” to be voted in as president. But she wants to dismiss the idea that the SNP run the organisation.

She said: “We have 32 council leaders in Cosla … its disingenuous to say it’s solely SNP.

“The leaders run Cosla and ultimately they decide policy.”

Ms Morrison believes there will be “fully intense discussions” between Cosla and the Scottish Government over the National Care Service that will also include the third sector.

There have been concerns over consultation for bill and fears local autonomy and good practice could be lost.

She said: “The most important thing is to get the best outcomes for service users.”

Editor's Picks