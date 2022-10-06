Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched following a theft from a shed in a Moray village.

A number of items were stolen from the shed on Robertson Road in Lhanbryde.

Thieves struck between 6pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday.

Fishing rods and accessories were taken from the shed alongside two chainsaws, including a Husqvarna with a yellow handle and a Stihl petrol model with a blue handle.

Both chainsaw brands sell tools worth hundreds of pounds online.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the break-in to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0634 from October 3.

Keeping your property safe

Officers have also issued advice to the public on keeping their shed secure to prevent break-ins.

This includes investing in a padlock, fitting lighting and a burglar alarm and obscuring the view through the windows.

PC Richard Russell, a north-east crime reduction officer, said: “We advise everyone to look at their buildings through the eyes of a thief.

“Start by looking at the grounds of their property and think about lighting and fencing. How easy would it be for someone to reach your shed or outbuildings without being seen or heard?

“CCTV is a useful tool but it must be remembered that CCTV on its own is not a deterrent to criminality and should always be combined with appropriate physical security.”