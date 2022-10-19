£200,000 package of improvements to help breathe new life into six Moray towns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

£200,000 package of improvements to help breathe new life into six Moray towns

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:15 am
The first projects aiming to breathe new life into six Moray towns are expected to be agreed next week.

A £200,000 package of improvements to help regenerate the communities will go before councillors on Tuesday.

The funds come from Moray Council coffers and form part of the local authority’s economic recovery plan.

It includes £80,000 towards improving the natural environment, upgrading signs and street furniture.

It will also include opportunities to grow food at Reidhaven Square in Keith and at Dufftown.

In Buckie, an artist will be appointed to work with the community to develop a theme for regenerating the town centre.

£200k improvement package

£75,000 will also be used to showcase the town’s heritage as well as improve signage and seating.

Forres is expected to receive £35,000 to match Town Centre Capital Fund money for regeneration around Tolbooth Street. This is to support the creation of a heritage quarter, which is part of a wider application to Historic Environment
Scotland Heritage and Place Programme.

There is also £10,000 for the refurbishment of public toilets in Aberlour, that are subject of a community asset transfer. Any underspend will be used to upgrade seating and landscaping at the square.

While there is no council cash for Lossiemouth at the moment, proposals to turn the vacant Warehouse Theatre into a community well-being hub could benefit from £50,000 from the Scottish Government  Place Based Investment Fund.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee will also be asked to approve the final town centre improvement plans (TCIPs) for Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth at a meeting on October 25.

The square in Dufftown. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It comes after an eight-week consultation into the proposals. This was held between January and March and received 243 responses.

What are they trying to do?

The plans aim to make each town centre more attractive for people to live in and tourists to visit. This will be achieved by improving accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, promoting heritage, restoring buildings and creating more environmentally friendly communities.

Additional funding is being sought so all the plans can come to fruition.

In the report, principal planning officer Eily Webster said: “The final TCIPs set out in this report strengthen local town centres, provide improvements to active travel, propose redevelopment of vacant and derelict buildings to encourage town centre living and therefore reduce car reliance helping to minimise carbon emissions.

“The proposals also include greening of the town centres by improving soft landscaping such as planting and exploring food growing opportunities to further enhance biodiversity.”

