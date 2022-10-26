Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin

By Ross Hempseed
October 26, 2022, 3:43 pm
A burned-out section of roof is visible following a fire at a property in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a late-night fire in Elgin.

The fire broke out just before 1.30am at a row of houses on North Street in the Bishopmill area of Elgin.

Four crews and a height appliance were sent to the scene.

It is believed the fire originated inside a refuse area.

Pictures show a section of the property above a rolling shutter has been damaged.

The fire also damaged the roof of the neighbouring property as black scorch marks were visible on the outside wall directly above where the shutter was.

The property remains cordoned off including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Investigations ongoing

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze by 3.30am and left the scene just before 5am, while police remained at the scene.

Police assisted fire crews in cordoning off the road, which remained closed until 7am.

Officers are still at the scene, with a cordon along the pavement directly outside the property.

A large pile of debris is also visible on the pavement outside the property which included guttering that had melted due to the intense heat of the fire.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed that an “investigation is ongoing”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 1.40am on Wednesday, 26 October, to a report of a fire in North Street, Elgin.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reported injuries.”

