Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a late-night fire in Elgin.

The fire broke out just before 1.30am at a row of houses on North Street in the Bishopmill area of Elgin.

Four crews and a height appliance were sent to the scene.

It is believed the fire originated inside a refuse area.

Pictures show a section of the property above a rolling shutter has been damaged.

The fire also damaged the roof of the neighbouring property as black scorch marks were visible on the outside wall directly above where the shutter was.

Investigations ongoing

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze by 3.30am and left the scene just before 5am, while police remained at the scene.

Police assisted fire crews in cordoning off the road, which remained closed until 7am.

Officers are still at the scene, with a cordon along the pavement directly outside the property.

A large pile of debris is also visible on the pavement outside the property which included guttering that had melted due to the intense heat of the fire.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed that an “investigation is ongoing”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 1.40am on Wednesday, 26 October, to a report of a fire in North Street, Elgin.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reported injuries.”