Moray beach sealed off as bomb squad called to ‘unidentified Second World War ordnance’

The public has been asked to avoid Findhorn beach due to an “unidentified Second World War ordnance”.

A bomb disposal specialist has been called to attend the scene.

The ordnance is located at the Findhorn Beach area, known locally as the road to East Beach.

It is not clear if there will be a controlled detonation today. Police officers remain at the scene.

Bombs found on Findhorn Bay before

This is not the first time bomb disposal experts have descended on the Moray beauty spot.

In 2015, a live shell from the Second World War was discovered on the bay during a coastguard patrol.

In 2016, another bomb was exploded on Culbin Beach, located between Nairn and Findhorn.

The area near Findhorn beach was used for target practice during Army training sessions prior to the war.

Coastguard crews have previously explained the dunes may have undergone changes over the years and revealed previously buried devices.

More to follow.