Two men charged following ‘serious’ assault in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen

Two men have been charged in connection with a “serious” assault in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Hayton Road at about 1.15pm on Monday.

A 27-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital.

After the incident, a large police presence was reported in the area and parts of the road were taped off.

Now officers have confirmed two men, aged 44 and 19, have been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Two men aged 44 and 19, have been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault which happened in Aberdeen.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”