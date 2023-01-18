Police in attendance at two-vehicle crash in Lossiemouth – drivers advised to use an alternative route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the Elgin Road near Lossiemouth.

Officers received a report of the crash at 6pm on the A941 road heading northbound.

There are no reports of any injuries with eyewitnesses describing “walking wounded” from the cars, one of which is described as a BMW.

Lossiemouth Community Council encouraged motorists to use the Muirton Road to avoid the traffic which was building in the area, but the road has since reopened.

Problem on the Elgin Road going out of Lossie at traffic lights. Best go out the Muirton Road for now to avoid getting stuck in traffic jam. Posted by Lossiemouth Community Council on Wednesday, 18 January 2023

The fire service does not have any appliances in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Wednesday January 18, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A941 northbound road near to Lossiemouth.

“There is no further information available at this time.”

This comes just over a month after a driver was taken to hospital following a crash on A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road.

Following this car, the road was temporarily shut with traffic being diverted to the Muirton road.

More to follow.